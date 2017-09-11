TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 11 July 2017
YAANA Bike Challenge to Take Place in Vietnam 9-11 September

The inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge, an action packed corporate charity event promoting sustainability, will take place in Vietnam 9-11 September 2017.

The objective of the YAANA Bike Challenge is to bring together progressive corporate managers to have fun and enjoy amazing scenery while they push themselves mentally and physically. In addition they will promote sustainability and raise funds for Operation Smile, which pays for operations for Asian children born with facial deformities such as cleft lip.

The three-day 226 km ride from Quy Nhon to Hoi An is organised by YAANA Ventures and Grasshopper Adventures. It is not a race.

“It is a signature responsible tourism experience and fundraising event designed to be enjoyed by corporate managers who want to do more,” said Adam Platt-Hepworth, CEO of Grasshopper Adventures. “They can test their ability on the bike, network in the evenings and give a beautiful new start for children born with cleft palates.”

YAANA and Grasshopper are offering three fund raising corporate sponsorship packages for companies that want to contribute to Operation Smile. There’s a US$5,000 sponsorship package that entitles participation of three riders from the company and assorted branding opportunities. There are also packages at US$3,500 (two riders, plus branding), and US$2,000 (one rider, plus branding).

“Apart from sponsors in travel, tourism and hospitality we are working to attract corporates from other sectors in Asia who share our sustainable business and fundraising objectives,” said Willem Niemeijer, CEO of YAANA Ventures.

The organisers are seeking over 25 riders from diverse sectors for the inaugural event.

Participants who wish to raise their own funds for Operation Smile can pay US$850 to cover the cost of the three-day event and create their own fundraising platform through mechanisms such as GoGetFunding.

Grasshopper Adventures, a bike tour specialist in Asia, will provide full technical, equipment and guide support, including international standard helmets, well maintained bikes fitted for the conditions, support vehicles, English speaking guide, bicycle mechanic, meals listed in the itinerary, as well as all water and snacks during the rides. A support van allows riders to take a rest if needed.

Participation includes meals during the bike ride. Riders have to arrange their own hotels before and after the event and international air tickets. Grasshopper can recommend specific hotels and flights on request.

“The annual YAANA Bike Challenge is a great way to spend time among a crowd of regional business leaders, exchange ideas, make new contacts and transform young lives for the better,” said Niemeijer.

