YAANA Bike Challenge to Take Place in Vietnam 9-11 September

|
The inaugural YAANA Bike Challenge, an action
packed corporate charity event promoting sustainability, will take
place in Vietnam 9-11 September 2017.
The objective of the YAANA Bike Challenge is to bring together progressive
corporate managers to have fun and enjoy amazing scenery while
they push themselves mentally and physically. In addition they
will promote sustainability and raise funds for Operation Smile,
which pays for operations for Asian children born with facial
deformities such as cleft lip.
The three-day 226 km ride from Quy Nhon to Hoi
An is organised by YAANA Ventures and Grasshopper Adventures. It is not a race.
“It is a signature responsible tourism
experience and fundraising event designed to be enjoyed by
corporate managers who want to do more,” said Adam Platt-Hepworth,
CEO of Grasshopper Adventures. “They can test their
ability on the bike, network in the evenings and give a beautiful
new start for children born with cleft palates.”
YAANA and
Grasshopper are offering three fund raising corporate sponsorship
packages for companies that want to contribute to Operation Smile.
There’s a US$5,000 sponsorship package that entitles participation
of three riders from the company and assorted branding
opportunities. There are also packages at US$3,500 (two riders,
plus branding), and US$2,000 (one rider, plus branding).
“Apart from sponsors in travel, tourism and hospitality we are
working to attract corporates from other sectors in Asia who share
our sustainable business and fundraising objectives,” said Willem Niemeijer, CEO of YAANA Ventures.
The organisers are
seeking over 25 riders from diverse sectors for the inaugural
event.
Participants who wish to raise their own funds for
Operation Smile can pay US$850 to cover the cost of the three-day
event and create their own fundraising platform through mechanisms
such as GoGetFunding.
Grasshopper Adventures, a bike tour specialist in
Asia, will provide full technical, equipment and guide support,
including international standard helmets, well maintained bikes
fitted for the conditions, support vehicles, English speaking
guide, bicycle mechanic, meals listed in the itinerary, as well as
all water and snacks during the rides. A support van allows riders
to take a rest if needed.
Participation includes meals
during the bike ride. Riders have to arrange their own hotels
before and after the event and international air tickets.
Grasshopper can recommend specific hotels and flights on request.
“The annual YAANA Bike Challenge is a great way to spend time
among a crowd of regional business leaders, exchange ideas, make
new contacts and transform young lives for the better,” said
Niemeijer.
