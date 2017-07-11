Sky Express Appoints GSA in Eight Markets

Sky Express, a Greek domestic airline, has appointed Aviareps as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Operating out of its three domestic hubs of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion in Crete, Sky Express connects travellers to 29 major tourist, cultural and business centres throughout Greece including: Santorini, Mykonos, Alexandroupolis, Astypalea, Chios, Corfu, Ikaria, Karpathos, Kasos, Kefalonia, Kos, Kythira, Limnos, Milos, Mytilene, Naxos, Preveza, Rhodes, Samos, Sitia, Skiathos, Skyros, Syros, Zakynthos and Paros.

Mr. Ioannis Lidakis, Commercial Manager, Sky Express, said, “Sky Express will operate more than 14,000 flights throughout the Greek archipelago in 2017, and our network and services provide international tourists and travel agents with the unique opportunity to organise ‘island hopper’ itineraries throughout Greece’s many islands. It is an exciting time for Sky Express as we continue to expand our presence internationally, and we believe Aviareps to be the best partner for us to achieve these goals in each of the designated markets.”

Founded in 2004 Sky Express' fleet consists mainly of ATR aircraft. The airline is available for scheduled and charter flights, for individual passengers or groups.

See other recent news regarding: Sky Express, GSA, Greece, ATR.