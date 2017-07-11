Sky Express Appoints GSA in Eight Markets

|
Sky Express, a Greek domestic airline, has
appointed Aviareps as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Australia,
Canada, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Spain and the United
Kingdom.
Operating out of its
three domestic hubs of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion in
Crete, Sky Express connects travellers to 29 major tourist,
cultural and business centres throughout Greece including: Santorini, Mykonos,
Alexandroupolis, Astypalea, Chios, Corfu, Ikaria,
Karpathos, Kasos, Kefalonia, Kos, Kythira, Limnos, Milos, Mytilene,
Naxos, Preveza, Rhodes, Samos, Sitia, Skiathos, Skyros, Syros,
Zakynthos and Paros.
Mr. Ioannis
Lidakis, Commercial Manager, Sky Express, said, “Sky Express will operate more than 14,000
flights throughout the Greek archipelago in 2017, and our network
and services provide international tourists and travel agents with
the unique opportunity to organise ‘island hopper’ itineraries
throughout Greece’s many islands. It is an exciting time for Sky
Express as we continue to expand our presence internationally, and
we believe Aviareps to be the best partner for us to achieve these
goals in each of the designated markets.”
Founded in 2004 Sky Express' fleet consists mainly of ATR
aircraft. The airline is available for scheduled and charter flights, for
individual passengers or groups.
