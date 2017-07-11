For Sale: Park Hotel Farrer Park in Singapore

Jones Lang LaSalle's Hotels & Hospitality Group has been appointed as exclusive advisor to RB Capital Farrer Hotel Pte Ltd., in the sale of the newly opened Park Hotel Farrer Park, Singapore. Occupying a prominent site in the revitalised Farrer Park area with direct connection to Farrer Park MRT station, the hotel is situated in close proximity and connected via the MRT to the Central Business District, Orchard Road, and Marina Bay Area. Opened in May 2017, the 20-storey hotel features 300 guestrooms and duplex lofts. The hotel is also conveniently linked to 42 medical suites and is adjacent to an integrated medical facility which houses the Farrer Park Hospital, allowing for an unique opportunity to capture medical tourism demand as well as leisure and corporate demand. JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group’s Managing Director, Nihat Ercan, said, “It is no surprise that the hotel has attracted such interest as there remains a strong desire to own Singapore hotel assets amongst domestic and international investors. Singapore is a target investment destination for global buyers looking to deploy capital in a stable economic and political environment, as well as an excellent performing hotel market.” Offered for sale with the option of vacant possession or with Park Hotel Group managing the property, the hotel represents a good opportunity for an investor to acquire a property in one of Asia's most coveted hospitality real estate markets. “With the excitement of new brands coming into the market, the hotel is particularly attractive due to the vacant possession and ability of the incoming owner to brand the hotel of their choice. The Park Hotel Farrer Park is the first Singapore hotel to be offered to the market since the last comparable sale of the Grand Park Orchard and Westin Singapore in 2013 and presents a rare opportunity to own a significant asset in the tightly held Singapore market,” Mr. Ercan added. More detailed information on the hotel, including financial, legal, and property information, is available for review upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement.

