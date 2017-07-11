TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 11 July 2017
Norwegian Cruise Line Revises Summer 2018 Deployment in Alaska and Caribbean

Norwegian Cruise Line has revised its summer 2018 deployment.

New for 2018, Norwegian Sun will reposition to Port Canaveral and offer all-inclusive four day cruises to Havana, Cuba and Key West, and three-day cruises to the Bahamas.

Norwegian Jewel will rejoin the Alaska fleet in summer 2018, with a multitude of itineraries including seven and nine-day sailings from Seattle, Seward and Vancouver.

Norwegian Jewel

“Alaska continues to be one of the most popular destinations we sail to around the world,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are thrilled to be significantly increasing capacity in the region in summer 2018 with the redeployment of Norwegian Jewel and the inaugural season for Norwegian Bliss, providing more opportunities for our guests to experience a vacation of a lifetime in this incredible pristine destination. Our all-inclusive model aboard Norwegian Sky has been very well-received and as we evaluated the opportunity to expand upon that concept, we felt that Port Canaveral was the ideal location to offer our guests a value-rich on board experience and exciting action-packed ports-of-call, including an overnight call in Havana, Cuba.”

Following her fall/winter season in South America and a dry dock enhancement, Norwegian Sun will spend her summer 2018 season sailing all-inclusive cruises from Port Canaveral, offering four-day itineraries that call on Key West and Havana, Cuba, along with three-day cruises to the Bahamas.

 Norwegian Sun accommodates 1,936 guests and features 16 dining options, 12 bars and lounges, entertainment options for all ages and more.

 All guests sailing aboard one of Norwegian Sun’s Cuba or Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral will also enjoy unlimited complimentary beverages included in their cruise fare as a part of the ship’s all-inclusive program.

 Norwegian Sun’s new itineraries include the following:

- Norwegian Sun will undergo a two-and-a-half week dry dock in Victoria, British Columbia as a part of the Norwegian Edge, the brand’s revitalization program encompassing the entire guest experience, and re-enter service on 19 April 2018 where she will begin her journey to the east coast with a 17-day Panama Canal cruise departing from Seattle.

- Norwegian Sun’s four-day cruises to Cuba will depart Port Canaveral each Monday, beginning 7 May 2018, and feature a call on Key West, Florida and an overnight stay in Havana, returning to Port Canaveral each Friday. Norwegian Sun will transport guests to the heart of the action in both Key West and Havana, calling in Key West’s Old Town district and Havana Harbor, located in the heart of Old Havana, an UNESCO World Heritage site.

- Norwegian Sun’s three-day cruises to the Bahamas will feature calls in Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s popular private island beach paradise that was recently enhanced with new food and beverage outlets, expanded Cabanas for daily rental and a new underwater snorkeling garden.

Following her winter 2017/2018 season sailing in Australia and Asia, Norwegian Jewel will journey from Tokyo (Yokohama) to Seattle and will replace Norwegian Sun as Norwegian’s third ship sailing in Alaska in summer 2018.

As the namesake of Norwegian’s "Jewel Class" ships, the 2,376-passenger Norwegian Jewel features 16 dining options including Norwegian’s signature specialty restaurants Cagney’s, La Cucina and Le Bistro; along with 15 bars and nightclubs.

 The ship’s onboard activities and entertainment include shows Le Cirque Bijou and Band on the Run, a sports deck for basketball, volleyball, tennis and much more.

Norwegian Jewel’s new summer 2018 itineraries include the following itineraries:

- Beginning 26 May 2018, Norwegian Jewel will reposition from Seattle to Vancouver with a nine-day Alaska cruise. This scenic itinerary will visit the region’s best destinations, with calls in Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan.

- Norwegian Jewel will sail a seven-day roundtrip cruise from Vancouver to Alaska departing on 4 June 2018 with calls on Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

- Beginning 11 June 2018 from Vancouver, Norwegian Jewel will sail seven-day Glacier Bay cruises calling on Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and disembarking in Seward. From Seward, Norwegian Jewel will feature seven-day Inside Passage Alaska cruises calling on Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and disembarking in Vancouver. Both itineraries will include a sail past the breathtaking Hubbard Glacier.

