Nordic Aviation Capital Appoints Brian Ruben Pedersen as Chief Financial Officer

Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the world’s
largest regional aircraft leasing and trading companies, has
appointed Brian Ruben Pedersen as Chief Financial Officer.
Having held several senior executive positions
in Maersk, Brian Ruben Pedersen’s most recent position was as CFO
for Maersk Global Shared Services in Mumbai, India.
He has over 22 years’
experience working in various financial and managerial roles and
has gained substantial international exposure from working in a
variety of countries including Hong Kong, Pakistan, Indonesia,
Singapore, and Brazil.
Søren M. Overgaard, CEO of Nordic Aviation
Capital, said, “Brian brings a wealth of leadership and
financial experience to NAC. His achievements and expertise in
financial management will make a significant contribution to the
financial and strategic development of our company. I am delighted
to welcome Brian to his new role in NAC.”
Brian holds a Bachelor of Finance from
Copenhagen Business School, majoring in Finance and Credit
Markets. He has also completed several executive training courses at
IMD Switzerland.
