Nordic Aviation Capital Appoints Brian Ruben Pedersen as Chief Financial Officer

Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the world’s largest regional aircraft leasing and trading companies, has appointed Brian Ruben Pedersen as Chief Financial Officer.

Having held several senior executive positions in Maersk, Brian Ruben Pedersen’s most recent position was as CFO for Maersk Global Shared Services in Mumbai, India.

He has over 22 years’ experience working in various financial and managerial roles and has gained substantial international exposure from working in a variety of countries including Hong Kong, Pakistan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Brazil.

Søren M. Overgaard, CEO of Nordic Aviation Capital, said, “Brian brings a wealth of leadership and financial experience to NAC. His achievements and expertise in financial management will make a significant contribution to the financial and strategic development of our company. I am delighted to welcome Brian to his new role in NAC.”

Brian holds a Bachelor of Finance from Copenhagen Business School, majoring in Finance and Credit Markets. He has also completed several executive training courses at IMD Switzerland.

