New HEDNA White Paper Tackles Key Payment Challenges Facing Hotel Industry

HEDNA (the Hotel Electronic Distribution Network
Association) has released its newest white paper – Payment Trends
and Future Best Practices in the Hotel Sector – a work product of
HEDNA’s Global Hospitality Payment Working Group, co-chaired by
Mike Carlo (Onyx CenterSource) and Pascal Burg (Edgar, Dunn &
Company).
The white paper is based on the findings of the
payment working group, representing more than 50 hotel, technology
and payment companies’ input over the past 18 months. Its
objective was to gain a better understanding of the current
situation related to payments in the hospitality sector, access
available solutions that would address the key challenges, and
recommend future best practices in three key areas: guest-centric
payments; B2B payments; and commissions.
Payment processing for the hotel industry has
become increasingly complex with the advance of technology and
rising demand from customers in today’s digital world. HEDNA’s
Global Hospitality Payment Working Group was formed to help
provide clarity on options, design and best practices for the
entire stream of payment processing in the hotel industry.
“The primary intent for the Working Group and
the payment trends and future best practices white paper is to
review the payment process and infrastructure existing today,
compare and learn from other industries and to identify a vision
of where hotels can and should be in the near term,” said Mike
Carlo, co-chair of the working group.
Among the key findings:
· Payment strategies will become guest-centric
and move away from legacy property-based payment offerings.
· Conventional wisdoms need to be revisited.
Prepaid does not necessarily equal discounted (e.g. first class
plane tickets).
· Payment processing for cross border guests can
move from a cost-center to a profit center with consideration of
FX conversion and Alternate Forms of Payment.
· Payments from third parties and brands will be
far more efficient with an industry recommended integrated payment
manager technology solution.
· Commission payments will function increasingly
efficiently and transparently over the coming years.
HEDNA’s Payment Trends and Future Best Practices
in the Hotel Sector white paper and all HEDNA-produced
publications can be found on HEDNA’s
website.
