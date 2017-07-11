Himalaya Airlines Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Sabre

|
Himalaya Airlines has signed a global
distribution agreement with Sabre.
Himalaya Airlines is looking to add 15
aircraft to its current fleet enabling the airline to expand its
network and connect Nepal globally.
Sabre’s technology will enable the airline to maximise
its reach through the Sabre Travel Marketplace, connecting them to
more than 425,000 travel agents globally.
“Nepal is a tourism hotspot. From 2015 to 2016,
tourism grew almost 40%, a trend that is likely to continue as the
country enhances its infrastructure,” said Rakesh
Narayanan, vice president of Supplier Commerce, Sabre Travel
Network Asia Pacific. “Beyond that, connectivity options are
improving, especially with the likes of Himalaya Airlines adding
key destinations across the region. As one of the leading airlines
in Nepal, we are excited to work with Himalaya Airlines in
bringing their offerings to the rest of the world using our
technologies to ultimately fuel tourism growth and facilitate
greater ease of travel for Nepalese.”
Effective August 2017, Himalaya Airlines’ fares
and ancillary offerings will be available to Sabre travel agents
globally, allowing them to choose the most cost-efficient routes
and packages for their customers.
Mr. Vijay Shrestha (pictured),
Vice President, Administration of Himalaya Airlines, said, “We are
confident we’ve made the best choice in selecting Sabre as one of
our global distribution system (GDS) partners to make our seats
inventory available to the more than 425,000 travel agents across
the world who use Sabre. Sabre’s reservations technology is one of
the industry’s most powerful revenue-generating system and we
believe we will be able to get a competitive edge in the market by
giving us the flexibility to offer a wide array of other
value-added services to our customers.”
