Delta Cargo Awarded IATA’s CEIV Pharma Logistics Certification

Delta Cargo has been
awarded IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators
(CEIV) Pharma logistics Certification.
The certification is awarded to the
company at the headquarters level and additionally at Delta’s
largest Cargo operation which is located in Atlanta.
With this
certification Delta has created the first CEIV Pharma
trans-Atlantic network connecting Atlanta with other existing CEIV Pharma certified partners, stations and handlers in Amsterdam,
Brussels, Milan, Paris and Rome.
“The safe and
efficient transportation of Pharma products for the healthcare and
pharmaceutical industry is a key priority for us, as is the health
and safety of patients who depend on them,” said Gareth Joyce,
President-Cargo and Senior Vice President Airport Customer
Service. “Delta has made significant investments in the ensuring
that our facilities, equipment, operations and staff comply with
all applicable standards, regulations and guidelines expected from
pharmaceutical manufacturers.”
The CEIV Pharma
certification also provides significant opportunities as Delta and
joint venture partner Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, who is also
CEIV Pharma certified, can transport Pharma products across the
extensive Delta, Air France and KLM networks creating a global
trade lane.
“The
North American freight market is the third largest in the world,
accounting for over 20% of total global trade,” said Nick Careen,
IATA’s Vice President Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security. “Having Delta Cargo,
one of the region’s largest operators, achieve CEIV Pharma
Certification is a boost not only for the airline’s customers, who
can be confident that their life-saving and temperature sensitive
products will be delivered in impeccable condition, but also the
region. We congratulate them on their achievement and for taking
the industry one step closer to having a global standard in place
for the transportation of pharmaceuticals.”
