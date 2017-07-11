Delta Cargo Awarded IATA’s CEIV Pharma Logistics Certification

Delta Cargo has been awarded IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma logistics Certification.

The certification is awarded to the company at the headquarters level and additionally at Delta’s largest Cargo operation which is located in Atlanta.

With this certification Delta has created the first CEIV Pharma trans-Atlantic network connecting Atlanta with other existing CEIV Pharma certified partners, stations and handlers in Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, Paris and Rome.

“The safe and efficient transportation of Pharma products for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is a key priority for us, as is the health and safety of patients who depend on them,” said Gareth Joyce, President-Cargo and Senior Vice President Airport Customer Service. “Delta has made significant investments in the ensuring that our facilities, equipment, operations and staff comply with all applicable standards, regulations and guidelines expected from pharmaceutical manufacturers.”

The CEIV Pharma certification also provides significant opportunities as Delta and joint venture partner Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, who is also CEIV Pharma certified, can transport Pharma products across the extensive Delta, Air France and KLM networks creating a global trade lane.

“The North American freight market is the third largest in the world, accounting for over 20% of total global trade,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Vice President Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security. “Having Delta Cargo, one of the region’s largest operators, achieve CEIV Pharma Certification is a boost not only for the airline’s customers, who can be confident that their life-saving and temperature sensitive products will be delivered in impeccable condition, but also the region. We congratulate them on their achievement and for taking the industry one step closer to having a global standard in place for the transportation of pharmaceuticals.”



See other recent news regarding: Delta, Freight, Cargo, Pharma.