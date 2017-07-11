Ascott Opens Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila

[HD video and podcast
below] Ascott has opened the 293-unit Citadines
Millennium Ortigas Manila, its seventh property in Philippines and
the first in Ortigas Center, a key central business district in
Metro Manila.
Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila is
located in the heart of Ortigas Center, home
to government buildings and top local and multinational
corporations including the Asian Development Bank, Jollibee Food
Corporation, Meralco, San Miguel Corporation and the World Bank.
Vast recreational and dining options are available in nearby
shopping malls such as Robinsons Galleria, SM Megamall and
The Podium, as well as entertainment hubs in Makati City, Greenhills in San Juan and Quezon City.
Educational institutions such as Saint Pedro
Poveda College and La Salle Green Hills, and an internationally
accredited medical facility, The Medical City, are also within the
vicinity of the property.
Mr
Arthur Gindap, Ascott's Regional General
Manager for the Philippines and Thailand, said, “The opening of
Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila marks Ascott’s first foray
into Ortigas Center, the Philippines’ second most important
financial district after Makati where we have an established
presence with four operating properties. Our first Citadines in
the Philippines, Citadines Salcedo Makati, is performing well with
an occupancy rate of 80%. Bringing Citadines to the heart of
Ortigas Center expands our reach to a ready catchment of
expatriates and business travellers. Guests at Citadines
Millennium Ortigas Manila can enjoy the bustling area with a wide
variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby, as
well as the flexibility to personalise their stay with the
services they require.”
Mr Gindap added: “We continue to see
strong potential for growth in the Philippines, which is
forecasted by the World Bank to grow close to 7% annually over the
next three years, making it one of the top performing economies in
East Asia. Ascott has an established 17-year track record in the
Philippines having grown our portfolio to 16 serviced residences
with over 3,400 units, comprising three award-winning brands. This
includes nine properties with more than 1,900 units that we plan
to open in the next six years.”
Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila is a
10-minute walk to the Ortigas MRT Station, and about a 50
minute-drive to Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The serviced
residence offers 293 contemporary units ranging from studio to
one, two and three-bedroom apartments.
Facilities such as a residents’ lounge
overlooking the city, swimming pool, fitness centre, restaurants,
function rooms, and garden deck are available.
To mark the opening of the property, Citadines
Millennium Ortigas Manila is offering daily opening
rates starting from PHP 4,000++ until September 2017.
In the Philippines, Ascott currently
manages Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, Ascott Makati,
Citadines Salcedo Makati, Somerset Alabang Manila, Somerset
Millennium Makati and Somerset Olympia Makati.
Ascott, the largest international serviced
residence company in the Philippines, plans to open another nine
serviced residences across Metro Manila, Cebu and Iloilo from 2018
to 2023.
Ascott’s Brands and
Expansion Plans for Philippines and Thailand