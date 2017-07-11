A350-1000 Completes Hot Weather Tests at Al Ain International Airport

The A350-1000 test aircraft, MSN065, has successfully completed the hot weather tests it was conducting at Al Ain International airport last week.

The objective of the tests is to check the aircraft's systems at extreme temperatures with a focus on the cabin, including cooling performance on ground.

The aircraft successfully cleared all the set parameters demonstrating its maturity and readiness to operate in scorching weather conditions.

Airbus has been using the Al Ain International Airport as its base for hot weather testing for a number of years now.

The A350-1000 is the new member of the A350 XWB family, Airbus’ all-new mid-size long-range aircraft family. The aircraft features a modified wing trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

Scheduled to enter into service in the fourth quarter of 2017, the aircraft currently has a total of 211 confirmed orders from 12 global customers.



