A350-1000 Completes Hot Weather Tests at Al Ain International Airport

|
The A350-1000 test aircraft, MSN065,
has successfully completed the hot weather tests it was conducting
at Al Ain
International airport last week.
The objective of the
tests is to check the aircraft's systems at extreme temperatures with a focus on the cabin,
including cooling performance on ground.
The aircraft successfully
cleared all the set parameters demonstrating its maturity and
readiness to operate in scorching weather conditions.
Airbus has been using the Al Ain International Airport as its base
for hot weather testing for a number of years now.
The A350-1000 is the new member of the A350 XWB
family, Airbus’ all-new mid-size long-range aircraft family. The
aircraft features a modified wing trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and
more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.
Scheduled to enter into service in the fourth quarter of
2017, the aircraft currently has a total of 211 confirmed orders
from 12 global customers.
