Air New Zealand Adds Passport Service to Mobile App

Air New Zealand's mobile app can now scan and
save passport information and send a timely reminder when it's
time to renew.
Not only does this new service streamline a
passenger's check-in experience, it also triggers expiry reminders
including providing handy click through links to renew New
Zealand, Australian, British and American passports.
Currently around 10% of Air New Zealand
customers type their passport details incorrectly as they check-in
online. By saving these details to their profile, customers can enjoy a
faster check-in experience and rest easy in the knowledge that
their travel document has been entered correctly.
Air New
Zealand’s Chief Digital Officer Avi Golan says customer feedback
is driving the rollout of time-saving tools such as this and
customers can look forward to an increasingly smarter digital
travel experience - not just on the day of travel but in the
dreaming and planning phase.
"Customers consistently tell
us time is the biggest stress factor when travelling, so
prioritising features that offer genuine benefits and convenience
on the go is key," Golan said. "Integrating smartphone camera technology
to our app paves the way for adding secure credit card scanning to
our booking system, as well as longer term developments such as selfie-boarding - using biometrics and facial recognition to
verify customers at the gate."
The Air New Zealand mobile app has been
downloaded by 1.3 million people.
