Air New Zealand Adds Passport Service to Mobile App

Air New Zealand's mobile app can now scan and save passport information and send a timely reminder when it's time to renew.

Not only does this new service streamline a passenger's check-in experience, it also triggers expiry reminders including providing handy click through links to renew New Zealand, Australian, British and American passports.

Currently around 10% of Air New Zealand customers type their passport details incorrectly as they check-in online. By saving these details to their profile, customers can enjoy a faster check-in experience and rest easy in the knowledge that their travel document has been entered correctly.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Digital Officer Avi Golan says customer feedback is driving the rollout of time-saving tools such as this and customers can look forward to an increasingly smarter digital travel experience - not just on the day of travel but in the dreaming and planning phase.

"Customers consistently tell us time is the biggest stress factor when travelling, so prioritising features that offer genuine benefits and convenience on the go is key," Golan said. "Integrating smartphone camera technology to our app paves the way for adding secure credit card scanning to our booking system, as well as longer term developments such as selfie-boarding - using biometrics and facial recognition to verify customers at the gate."

The Air New Zealand mobile app has been downloaded by 1.3 million people.



