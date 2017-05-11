Cycling: SpiceRoads Updates Brand Identity

Following nearly 20 years of product expansion, SpiceRoads, a company which specialises in cycling tours in numerous southeast Asian countries, has updated its brand identity by changing its name from SpiceRoads Cycle Tours to SpiceRoads Cycling.

A significant aspect of the new SpiceRoads Cycling brand is the inclusion of five cycling sub-brands, or distinctive segmentations, within its line of cycle touring products. These include:

Touring: Classic bicycle touring in exciting and emerging destinations.

Road: Challenging road cycling for cyclists who want to push their limits in exotic locations.

Epic: Incredible stories, unique expeditions, remote locations, and rare cultural encounters.

Trails: Wild, single track adventures through jungles, mountains, and more.

Excursions: Short and day trips that explore a new city or destination by bicycle.

“At SpiceRoads we believe the best way to travel is by bike, but there are so many ways to experience a country on two wheels,” said Daniel Moylan, Managing Director of SpiceRoads Cycling. “Rather than bridge the gap between cycling preferences, our brand will showcase each style as an entity of its own. Our growing product portfolio already supports the needs of all types of cyclists and our branding will now clearly communicate this.”

The new branding is accompanied by the launch of an updated website with a new look and feel, along with increased functionality.

“Today’s consumer demands a seamless digital experience, and travel consumers are no exception. The new responsive website allows users to view, search, and book cycling tours on any device,” added Moylan.



See other recent news regarding: SpiceRoads, Cycling.