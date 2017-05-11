Cycling: SpiceRoads Updates Brand Identity

|
Following nearly 20 years of product expansion,
SpiceRoads, a company which specialises in cycling tours in
numerous southeast Asian countries, has updated its brand identity
by changing its name from
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours to SpiceRoads Cycling.
A significant aspect of the new SpiceRoads
Cycling brand is the inclusion of five cycling sub-brands, or
distinctive segmentations, within its line of cycle touring
products. These include:
Touring: Classic bicycle touring in exciting
and emerging destinations.
Road: Challenging road cycling
for cyclists who want to push their limits in exotic locations.
Epic: Incredible stories, unique expeditions, remote
locations, and rare cultural encounters.
Trails: Wild,
single track adventures through jungles, mountains, and more.
Excursions: Short and day trips that explore a new city or
destination by bicycle.
“At SpiceRoads we believe the best
way to travel is by bike, but there are so many ways to experience
a country on two wheels,” said Daniel Moylan, Managing Director of
SpiceRoads Cycling. “Rather than bridge the gap between
cycling preferences, our brand will showcase each style as an
entity of its own. Our growing product portfolio already supports
the needs of all types of cyclists and our branding will now
clearly communicate this.”
The new branding is
accompanied by the launch of an updated website with a new look and
feel, along with increased functionality.
“Today’s consumer
demands a seamless digital experience, and travel consumers are no
exception. The new responsive website allows users to view,
search, and book cycling tours on any device,” added Moylan.
