Australia’s Newest Hotel Brand – Skye Hotel Suites to Open in Sydney August 2017

A new hotel brand is preparing to debut in Sydney, Australia.

Skye Hotel Suites in Parramatta, scheduled to open in August 2017, is being developed by Sydney-based Crown Group Australia.

The hotel is located within V by Crown Group, a distinctive new Sydney landmark designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects.

Skye Hotel Suites will feature 72 studio, one and two-bedroom suites overlooking the city.

Guests will be able to enjoy access to V by Crown Group’s resort-style pool and sauna, state-of-the-art fitness centre, business centre and conference room facilities, along with an alfresco dining and retail piazza.

The stylish bar on level 26 will be Parramatta’s highest bar, offering a spacious open-air terrace and spectacular 270-degree views of Sydney’s skyline, the Harbour Bridge and the Blue Mountains.

In addition, famed chef Neil Perry has opened one of his popular Burger Project restaurants in the tower.

