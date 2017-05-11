Australia’s Newest Hotel Brand – Skye Hotel Suites to Open in Sydney August 2017

|
A new hotel brand is preparing to debut in Sydney,
Australia.
Skye Hotel Suites in Parramatta, scheduled to
open in August 2017, is being
developed by Sydney-based Crown Group Australia.
The hotel is
located within V by Crown Group, a distinctive new Sydney landmark
designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects.
Skye Hotel Suites will feature 72
studio, one and two-bedroom suites overlooking the city.
Guests
will be able to enjoy access to V by Crown Group’s resort-style pool and
sauna, state-of-the-art fitness centre, business centre and
conference room facilities, along with an alfresco dining and
retail piazza.
The stylish bar on level 26 will be Parramatta’s highest
bar, offering a spacious open-air terrace and spectacular
270-degree views of Sydney’s skyline, the Harbour Bridge and the
Blue Mountains.
In addition, famed chef Neil Perry has opened one
of his popular Burger Project restaurants in the tower.
