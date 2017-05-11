Kris Marthin Joins Shinta Mani as Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing

|
Mr Kris Marthin has joined Shinta Mani Hotels
Group as Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing.
Kris started his career in
sales with the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Bali in 2002 and has held a
number of senior roles in the region with Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts
in Bali, Marriott Regional Asia Pacific office in Hong Kong, The Sanchaya Bintan and Katamama Bali.
Prior to joining Shinta Mani Hotels, he was
Director of Sales & Marketing at The Westin Ubud Resort & Spa
Bali.
Shinta Mani Hotels currently has two properties,
both in the French Quarter of Siem Reap just 15 minutes from the
UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat.
The 5-star Shinta Mani Club was created by
acclaimed architect Bill Bensley and showcases 39 contemporary
designed rooms and public spaces in a Khmer inspired design.
The Shinta Mani Resort has 64 rooms, also
designed with a "Bensley twist".
Both properties are within walking
distance of the old market, cafes, bars and the vibrant tourist
train and only footsteps from the tranquil nearby riverfront.
"We have two, as yet unannounced, boutique
resorts in the pipeline, so it is a perfect time for Kris to be
joining the company as we will effectively double our portfolio
and are eyeing even more projects for the future," said
Indra Budiman, General Manager of Shinta Mani Hotels. "It's
not just about hotels though, it's about making a difference to
those in the community. Through our culture of Open Doors, Open
Hearts we formed the Shinta Mani Foundation which reflects our
strong commitment to CSR and seeks to be a leader in responsible
tourism, enhancing the lives of those in local communities where
we operate, by increasing their human capital and providing them
with the tools to overcome the constraints of poverty."
See other recent
news regarding:
Shinta Mani,
DOSM,
Cambodia.