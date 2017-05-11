Kris Marthin Joins Shinta Mani as Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing

Mr Kris Marthin has joined Shinta Mani Hotels Group as Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing.

Kris started his career in sales with the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Bali in 2002 and has held a number of senior roles in the region with Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts in Bali, Marriott Regional Asia Pacific office in Hong Kong, The Sanchaya Bintan and Katamama Bali.

Prior to joining Shinta Mani Hotels, he was Director of Sales & Marketing at The Westin Ubud Resort & Spa Bali.

Shinta Mani Hotels currently has two properties, both in the French Quarter of Siem Reap just 15 minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat.

The 5-star Shinta Mani Club was created by acclaimed architect Bill Bensley and showcases 39 contemporary designed rooms and public spaces in a Khmer inspired design.

The Shinta Mani Resort has 64 rooms, also designed with a "Bensley twist".

Both properties are within walking distance of the old market, cafes, bars and the vibrant tourist train and only footsteps from the tranquil nearby riverfront.

"We have two, as yet unannounced, boutique resorts in the pipeline, so it is a perfect time for Kris to be joining the company as we will effectively double our portfolio and are eyeing even more projects for the future," said Indra Budiman, General Manager of Shinta Mani Hotels. "It's not just about hotels though, it's about making a difference to those in the community. Through our culture of Open Doors, Open Hearts we formed the Shinta Mani Foundation which reflects our strong commitment to CSR and seeks to be a leader in responsible tourism, enhancing the lives of those in local communities where we operate, by increasing their human capital and providing them with the tools to overcome the constraints of poverty."

