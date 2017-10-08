SIA Charity Run 2017 to Take Place 8 October

|
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is organising a Charity
Run to raise funds for Community Chest as part of the airline’s
70th Anniversary Year celebrations.
The SIA Charity Run 2017 will
be held on 8 October 2017 at The Float @ Marina Bay in Singapore.
The Charity Run will encompass a 10km
Competitive Run, Skin Fun Run and Corporate Challenge, with teams
of seven runners completing 10km each.
The Charity Run will also highlight a Wheelathon
segment, in which 70 beneficiaries will be nominated by Community
Chest to participate in a 3km route tailored for wheelchair users.
Winners of
the 10km Competitive Run and the Corporate Challenge will receive
Business Class, Economy Class or ScootBiz tickets to a destination
of their choice within the SIA, SilkAir and Scoot network,
depending on their finish position.
Meanwhile, all participants
will be entitled to take part in a Iucky draw for a chance to win
Business Class tickets on SIA or SilkAir, or ScootBiz tickets on
Scoot.
Participants as well as other members of the
public can also look forward to fringe activities during the
Charity Run, such as musical performances by SIA employees.
“The Singapore Airlines Group is pleased to be
able to do our part to give back to the community through the
Charity Run, with funds raised going to our long-time partner
Community Chest. Seventy years is a significant milestone for the
SIA Group and we wanted to commemorate it in a special way through
a public event that can help support those in the Community who
need it most,” said Mr Boris Mak, Chairman of the Singapore
Airlines Charity Run 2017.
See other recent
news regarding:
SIA,
Singapore Airlines,
Singapore,
Making a Difference.