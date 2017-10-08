TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 11 May 2017
SIA Charity Run 2017 to Take Place 8 October

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is organising a Charity Run to raise funds for Community Chest as part of the airline’s 70th Anniversary Year celebrations.

The SIA Charity Run 2017 will be held on 8 October 2017 at The Float @ Marina Bay in Singapore.

The Charity Run will encompass a 10km Competitive Run, Skin Fun Run and Corporate Challenge, with teams of seven runners completing 10km each.

The Charity Run will also highlight a Wheelathon segment, in which 70 beneficiaries will be nominated by Community Chest to participate in a 3km route tailored for wheelchair users.

Winners of the 10km Competitive Run and the Corporate Challenge will receive Business Class, Economy Class or ScootBiz tickets to a destination of their choice within the SIA, SilkAir and Scoot network, depending on their finish position.

Meanwhile, all participants will be entitled to take part in a Iucky draw for a chance to win Business Class tickets on SIA or SilkAir, or ScootBiz tickets on Scoot.

Participants as well as other members of the public can also look forward to fringe activities during the Charity Run, such as musical performances by SIA employees.

“The Singapore Airlines Group is pleased to be able to do our part to give back to the community through the Charity Run, with funds raised going to our long-time partner Community Chest. Seventy years is a significant milestone for the SIA Group and we wanted to commemorate it in a special way through a public event that can help support those in the Community who need it most,” said Mr Boris Mak, Chairman of the Singapore Airlines Charity Run 2017.

