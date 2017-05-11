Qatar Airways Cargo to Open New Transit Facility; Launch Weekly Flights to London Heathrow

|
Qatar Airways Cargo has unveiled plans to open a transit facility for temperature-controlled
shipments as well as weekly freighter flights to London Heathrow.
The new Climate Control Centre, a
2,470 square metre airside transit facility for
temperature-sensitive cargo, will feature two zones operating for 2°- 8°C or 15°- 25°C with capacity to hold a total
of 156 ULDs (unit load devices) at a time.
Segregated sections
within the facility enable storage of pharmaceutical products in
compliance with ‘good distribution practice’ (GDP) regulations.
To
ensure complete temperature integrity, the facility will be
equipped with six truck docks, each with inflated curtains and an
ante-room as a staging area.
Qatar Airways Cargo just this week added a
fourth, weekly Basel-Doha, Pharma Express flight served by Airbus
A330F and will launch of weekly A330F flights to London Heathrow on 3 June 2017. The
carrier has operated freighters to London’s Stansted Airport since
May 2014.
The carrier will add four
Boeing 777F between September 2017 and March 2019, bringing its total fleet count to 25.
The new passenger
destinations, which are set to launch soon in 2017, will
also contribute over 200 tonnes of weekly belly-hold capacity to its
network.
Qatar Airways Cargo started 2017 by adding five
new freighter destinations: Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Quito, Miami
and Phnom Penh, while increasing frequencies to Brussels, Basel
and Hong Kong in response to the growing air freight demand in
these regions.
The cargo carrier has seen a 21% increase
in tonnage from 2015 to 2016, due to the air cargo industry
remaining competitive despite an underperforming economy.
See other recent
news regarding:
Qatar Airways,
Qatar Airways Cargo,
Freight,
Cargo.