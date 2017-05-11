Park Plaza Noida Rebrands as Radisson Noida

The Park Plaza Noida has rebranded as the Radisson Noida, making the property the first Radisson hotel in Delhi NCR.

The Radisson Noida is located within proximity of Noida’s corporate hub as well as the central business districts of Ghaziabad and New Delhi.

“I am delighted to welcome this hotel to the Radisson brand family. Delhi NCR is a key market for us and Noida remains a promising destination due to its thriving corporate suburb. We appreciate the investment that our strategic partner, Bestech Group have made in upgrading this hotel and the trust they have demonstrated in the Radisson brand,” said Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

Spread over 42,000 square feet, Radisson Noida features 88 rooms which feature LED TVs, loungers and new upholstered furnishings.

Business Class, a new room category, has been introduced for corporate travelers who can enjoy complimentary drinks in the lounge bar and other benefits.

The hotel offers 4,360 square feet of flexible meetings and events space, an array of F&B options, a spa and rooftop fitness center with steam and sauna rooms.

See other recent news regarding: Carlson, Rezidor, Radisson, Noida, Delhi.