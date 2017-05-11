Korea Airports Expands Use of Rockwell Collins’ ARINC vMUSE

|
Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) has selected
Rockwell Collins’ ARINC vMUSE common use passenger processing
solution (CUPPS) for 14 South Korean airports nationwide.
In 2016,
KAC airports handled 62 million passengers traveling on
approximately 380 thousand domestic flights.
The South
Korean aviation industry is experiencing significant growth, with
average annual increases of 6.7% for flights and 14.2% for
passengers over the last five years.
The opening of new airlines
and air routes has created a requirement to expand the infrastructure of airport facilities and to
more efficiently utilize
airport resources.
To meet this need, KAC has expanded its use of
Rockwell Collins’ ARINC vMUSE, currently implemented at Gimpo,
Kimhae and Jeju Airports for international flights, for use at all its domestic airports.
ARINC vMUSE facilitates the passenger
check-in process, optimizes operating costs and enables the
efficient utilization of airport resources.
“Over the past
10 years, low-cost carriers (LCCs) have increasingly become an
important part of South Korea’s aviation market,” said Christopher
Forrest, vice president of Airport Systems for Rockwell Collins.
“KAC initiated this project to assist new LCCs that want to fly
into Korea’s domestic and international airports, but do not have
dedicated check-in counters. This solution enables those airlines
to connect to their own reservation system from any check-in
counter, improving efficiency and significantly reducing
downtime.”
Future plans call for KAC to work with Rockwell
Collins as part of its 2025 vision of “Korean Airport Group
Leading the Future with New Customer Value” strategy to introduce
advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence robots, big
data and virtual reality to its airports.
In addition to
the latest agreement, all of Korea’s major low-cost carriers are
using Rockwell Collins’ ARINC GLOBALink to enable their aircraft
flying throughout the region to seamlessly communicate and
exchange information with ground crews and airline host systems.
