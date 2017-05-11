TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 11 May 2017
Third Bombardier Global 7000 Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight

A third Bombardier Global 7000 flight test vehicle (FTV3) has successfully completed its maiden flight.

The Global 7000 FTV3 took off from Bombardier's facility in Toronto on Wednesday under the command of Captain Logan Lamping, assisted by his co-pilot Derek Thresher and flight test engineers Duane Moore and Matthew DiMaiolo.

FTV3, dubbed - The Navigator - will be used to test the aircraft's advanced avionics and electrical system performance.

It is the first production aircraft to be equipped with a dual head-up display (HUD). The dual HUD significantly improves operational efficiency and safety, in good or poor visibility, while reducing pilot workload.

Bombardier Global 7000 FTV3

"The Global 7000 business jet is a highly sophisticated, state-of-the-art aircraft, and we are pleased that our flight test vehicles have been showing a high degree of maturity," said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000 Program. "Our test program's development and certification schedule is on track, and the addition of our third flight test vehicle is in line with our commitment for certification in 2018 as we accumulate more flight hours."

The Global 7000 aircraft has a long-range capability of 7,400 nm (13,705 km) at M 0.85. It can fly eight passengers non-stop from London to Singapore or Dubai to New York City with a maximum operating speed of M 0.925.

