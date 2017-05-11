Third Bombardier Global 7000 Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight

|
A third Bombardier Global 7000 flight test vehicle (FTV3) has
successfully completed its maiden flight.
The Global 7000 FTV3 took off from Bombardier's facility in
Toronto on Wednesday under the command of Captain Logan Lamping, assisted
by his co-pilot Derek Thresher and flight test engineers Duane
Moore and Matthew DiMaiolo.
FTV3, dubbed - The
Navigator - will be used to test the aircraft's advanced avionics
and electrical system performance.
It is the first production
aircraft to be equipped with a dual head-up display (HUD). The
dual HUD significantly improves operational efficiency and safety,
in good or poor visibility, while reducing pilot workload.
"The Global 7000 business jet is a highly sophisticated,
state-of-the-art aircraft, and we are pleased that our flight test
vehicles have been showing a high degree of maturity," said Michel
Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000
Program. "Our test program's development and certification
schedule is on track, and the addition of our third flight test
vehicle is in line with our commitment for certification in 2018
as we accumulate more flight hours."
The
Global 7000 aircraft has a long-range capability of 7,400 nm (13,705 km) at M
0.85. It can fly eight passengers non-stop from London to
Singapore or Dubai to New York City with a maximum operating speed
of M 0.925.
