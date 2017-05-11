Amadeus to Boost Presence in Indonesia

|
Amadeus has unveiled plans to boost its presence
in Indonesia, growing its investment in technology, people and
expertise there to support the growth and development of the
Indonesian travel agency community.
Amadeus has been present in
Indonesia since 2003 when it first entered the travel distribution
space in the country in partnership with MF Permadi, prominent
businessman and entrepreneur.
As it moves into a new phase, Amadeus will open
new offices in Jakarta, adding additional and specialised
expertise to its local workforce.
While Amadeus will directly take over travel agency
distribution sales and customer service activity from MF Permadi,
both parties will continue to collaborate to localise technology
in the market.
Albert Pozo (pictured), President, Amadeus
Asia Pacific, said, “The world’s fourth most populous country is
on the cusp of a technological boom, fuelled by rising mobile
penetration and one of Asia’s youngest populations. The nation’s
emerging middle class is incredibly technology-savvy, and the
local travel industry needs to be prepared to cater to these
needs. Amadeus has enjoyed considerable success in Indonesia, in
partnership with MF Permadi, but we do not intend to rest on our
laurels. We are excited to invest in this important market, with a
focus on shaping the future of travel.”
MF Permadi, said, “We have enjoyed a solid partnership with Amadeus for
13 years, and we are excited to continue a technology relationship
for many to come. Indonesia is embracing tourism and technology in
an astounding way, and the opportunities presented to us as a
member of the AEC region are endless. As the Indonesian government opens its doors wider to foreign
investment, we are very pleased to see global leaders like Amadeus
take centre stage to deliver innovation, scale and reach to the
travel industry, while local players like us provide invaluable
local insight.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Amadeus,
GDS,
Indonesia.