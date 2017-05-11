TravelNewsAsia.com
Amadeus to Boost Presence in Indonesia

Amadeus has unveiled plans to boost its presence in Indonesia, growing its investment in technology, people and expertise there to support the growth and development of the Indonesian travel agency community.

Amadeus has been present in Indonesia since 2003 when it first entered the travel distribution space in the country in partnership with MF Permadi, prominent businessman and entrepreneur.

As it moves into a new phase, Amadeus will open new offices in Jakarta, adding additional and specialised expertise to its local workforce.

While Amadeus will directly take over travel agency distribution sales and customer service activity from MF Permadi, both parties will continue to collaborate to localise technology in the market.

Albert Pozo

Albert Pozo (pictured), President, Amadeus Asia Pacific, said, “The world’s fourth most populous country is on the cusp of a technological boom, fuelled by rising mobile penetration and one of Asia’s youngest populations. The nation’s emerging middle class is incredibly technology-savvy, and the local travel industry needs to be prepared to cater to these needs. Amadeus has enjoyed considerable success in Indonesia, in partnership with MF Permadi, but we do not intend to rest on our laurels. We are excited to invest in this important market, with a focus on shaping the future of travel.”

MF Permadi, said, “We have enjoyed a solid partnership with Amadeus for 13 years, and we are excited to continue a technology relationship for many to come. Indonesia is embracing tourism and technology in an astounding way, and the opportunities presented to us as a member of the AEC region are endless. As the Indonesian government opens its doors wider to foreign investment, we are very pleased to see global leaders like Amadeus take centre stage to deliver innovation, scale and reach to the travel industry, while local players like us provide invaluable local insight.” 

