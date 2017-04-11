Zetta Jet Takes Delivery of Another Global 6000 Business Jet

|
Zetta Jet, a rapidly growing luxury jet operator
based in Singapore, has taken delivery of another Global 6000
ultra-long range business aircraft.
The delivery represents an option exercised as
part of an order for six Global 6000 aircraft.
The aircraft will be based at Zetta Jet's Los Angeles hub.
"We have experienced a period of aggressive
growth over the past year and a half, and Bombardier's Global
family of aircraft, and more recently the Challenger 650 jets,
have been instrumental in propelling us forward and providing the
sought-after, luxury experience that our select strata of
customers appreciate," said Geoffery Cassidy, Managing Director,
Zetta Jet. "The high average utilization rate of our fleet is an
indication of our company's strong performance and we look forward
to working with Bombardier toward continued growth and an even
brighter future."
Zetta Jet's new business aircraft is equipped
with Bombardier's cabin entertainment system
and fast inflight internet connectivity. Bombardier is the first business jet
manufacturer to deliver this new technology, and Zetta Jet was the
first operator to take delivery of a Ka-band-equipped Global 6000
aircraft in September 2016.
"Our Global 6000 business jet
was designed to satisfy the world's most discerning travellers,
and its demonstrated appeal among Zetta Jet's elite clientele
confirms that this aircraft more than meets their exacting
standards," said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and
Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "Bombardier is continuing
to set the pace for spectacular cabin design and cutting- edge
passenger amenities. Our advanced cabin entertainment system,
supported by lightning-fast connection speeds, give Zetta Jet
passengers a distinct advantage. No matter where they fly, they
can reliably stream content, catch a game on a high-definition
monitor or work productively in a modern office environment."
The Zetta Jet fleet of Bombardier business jets has grown at
an impressive pace since the company began operations in August
2015 with a single Global business jet. Today, Zetta Jet boasts a
fleet of Global and Challenger 650 business jets, with an
outstanding fleet utilization rate averaging 100 hours a month,
among the highest of any charter operator.
