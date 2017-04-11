TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 11 April 2017
Zetta Jet Takes Delivery of Another Global 6000 Business Jet

Zetta Jet, a rapidly growing luxury jet operator based in Singapore, has taken delivery of another Global 6000 ultra-long range business aircraft.

The delivery represents an option exercised as part of an order for six Global 6000 aircraft.

 The aircraft will be based at Zetta Jet's Los Angeles hub.

"We have experienced a period of aggressive growth over the past year and a half, and Bombardier's Global family of aircraft, and more recently the Challenger 650 jets, have been instrumental in propelling us forward and providing the sought-after, luxury experience that our select strata of customers appreciate," said Geoffery Cassidy, Managing Director, Zetta Jet. "The high average utilization rate of our fleet is an indication of our company's strong performance and we look forward to working with Bombardier toward continued growth and an even brighter future."

http://www.asiatraveltips.com/newspics/twitter/2017/ZettaJetBombardierGlobal6000.jpg

Zetta Jet's new business aircraft is equipped with Bombardier's cabin entertainment system and fast inflight internet connectivity. Bombardier is the first business jet manufacturer to deliver this new technology, and Zetta Jet was the first operator to take delivery of a Ka-band-equipped Global 6000 aircraft in September 2016.

"Our Global 6000 business jet was designed to satisfy the world's most discerning travellers, and its demonstrated appeal among Zetta Jet's elite clientele confirms that this aircraft more than meets their exacting standards," said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "Bombardier is continuing to set the pace for spectacular cabin design and cutting- edge passenger amenities. Our advanced cabin entertainment system, supported by lightning-fast connection speeds, give Zetta Jet passengers a distinct advantage. No matter where they fly, they can reliably stream content, catch a game on a high-definition monitor or work productively in a modern office environment."

The Zetta Jet fleet of Bombardier business jets has grown at an impressive pace since the company began operations in August 2015 with a single Global business jet. Today, Zetta Jet boasts a fleet of Global and Challenger 650 business jets, with an outstanding fleet utilization rate averaging 100 hours a month, among the highest of any charter operator.

