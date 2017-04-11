Worldhotels Appoints Christina Spykerman as Executive Vice President - Asia Pacific

Worldhotels has appointed Christina Spykerman as Executive Vice President, Worldhotels Asia Pacific. Christina succeeds Roland Jegge who has stepped down from his 21-year tenure at the helm of Worldhotels due to personal reasons. Roland will, however, still be involved as part of the Worldhotels family, and will continue to have a focus on hotel development after his sabbatical. Formerly the Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing Asia Pacific, Christina’s contributions and aptitude have been invaluable to the organisation since she joined Worldhotels in 2005 as Senior Director of Sales, Asia Pacific. Christina was instrumental in growing the Asia Pacific sales team from the initial five sales offices (Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo) to the current eight (with the addition of Beijing, India and Melbourne). Some of Christina’s past accolades include being the Regional Director of Marketing at OAG Worldwide – where she was responsible for all sales, marketing, and revenue budgets for Asia Pacific; being the Corporate Director of Marketing at Millennium & Copthorne International Ltd. – where she championed all public relations and marketing services, along with managing the group’s loyalty programme; and serving as the Deputy General Manager of Star Cruises – where she spearheaded various marketing and promotional strategies. “We are delighted that Christina has agreed and accepted to take on her new appointment as the Executive Vice President, Worldhotels Asia Pacific, on top of her responsibility in leading the Sales and Marketing team in the region,” said Geoff Andrew, CEO of Worldhotels. “After successfully implementing, and driving sales and marketing strategies over the past 12 years at Worldhotels, she is truly the perfect candidate for the position.”

