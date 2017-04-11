Worldhotels Appoints Christina Spykerman as Executive Vice President - Asia Pacific

|
Worldhotels has appointed Christina Spykerman as
Executive Vice President, Worldhotels Asia Pacific.
Christina succeeds Roland Jegge who has
stepped down from his 21-year tenure at the helm of Worldhotels
due to personal reasons. Roland will, however, still be involved
as part of the Worldhotels family, and will continue to have a
focus on hotel development after his sabbatical.
Formerly the Regional Vice President of Sales
and Marketing Asia Pacific, Christina’s contributions and aptitude
have been invaluable to the organisation since she joined
Worldhotels in 2005 as Senior Director of Sales, Asia Pacific.
Christina was instrumental in growing the
Asia Pacific sales team from the initial five sales offices (Hong
Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo) to the current eight
(with the addition of Beijing, India and Melbourne).
Some of Christina’s past accolades include being
the Regional Director of Marketing at OAG Worldwide – where she
was responsible for all sales, marketing, and revenue budgets for
Asia Pacific; being the Corporate Director of Marketing at
Millennium & Copthorne International Ltd. – where she championed
all public relations and marketing services, along with managing
the group’s loyalty programme; and serving as the Deputy General
Manager of Star Cruises – where she spearheaded various marketing
and promotional strategies.
“We are delighted that Christina has
agreed and accepted to take on her new appointment as the
Executive Vice President, Worldhotels Asia Pacific, on top of her
responsibility in leading the Sales and Marketing team in the
region,” said Geoff Andrew, CEO of Worldhotels. “After
successfully implementing, and driving sales and marketing
strategies over the past 12 years at Worldhotels, she is truly the
perfect candidate for the position.”
