|
AccorHotels is to rebrand the Yassat Gloria
Hotel & Apartments on Sheikh Zayed
Road in Dubai as the Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites &
Apartments.
The property is currently undergoing the
first of a two-phase comprehensive refurbishment and is
anticipated to open under the Mercure brand on 19 May 2017.
One hundred and twenty hotel rooms will be
renovated as part of the first phase, while the second phase of
renovations will focus on enhancing additional guestrooms and
facilities in order to elevate the hotel from a four-star ranking
into five stars in the form of hotel suites. As a premium product,
the apartments will be refreshed and re-introduced to the market.
The renovation and refurbishment is anticipated for completion by
the end of 2018. Upon opening, the 1,015 room hotel will be the
largest Mercure property in AccorHotels’ global portfolio.
Olivier Granet, Managing Director & Chief
Operating Officer of AccorHotels Middle East and Africa (MEA),
said, “We are delighted to enter into another high-profile
agreement with our existing and trusted partner to further elevate
the Mercure brand within the United Arab Emirates with the largest
Mercure hotel in our global network. The project presents
AccorHotels with an unrivalled opportunity to further expand our
portfolio at an iconic business and leisure destination while
cementing our presence across the growing midmarket segment within
the region.”
The Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites &
Apartments is located on Sheikh Zayed Road and enjoys close
proximity to major business and leisure attractions within the
city including Dubai Media City, Mall of the Emirates, Emirates
Golf Club, Knowledge Village and Dubai Internet City.
The upscale hotel and apartments will feature a
mix of modern hotel suites alongside one and two bedroom
apartments, as well as an all-day dining restaurant with a shisha
lounge, two specialty restaurants, lobby lounge, health club, spa
and swimming pool.
As part of the extensive refurbishments, a new
specialty restaurant will be incorporated into the hotel’s
offerings. The renovated property will also cater towards
corporate clientele with over 400 square meters of meeting room
facilities.
See other recent
news regarding:
AccorHotels,
Mercure,
Dubai.