Accor Signs 1,015-Room Mercure Hotel in Dubai

AccorHotels is to rebrand the Yassat Gloria Hotel & Apartments on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai as the Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites & Apartments.

The property is currently undergoing the first of a two-phase comprehensive refurbishment and is anticipated to open under the Mercure brand on 19 May 2017.

One hundred and twenty hotel rooms will be renovated as part of the first phase, while the second phase of renovations will focus on enhancing additional guestrooms and facilities in order to elevate the hotel from a four-star ranking into five stars in the form of hotel suites. As a premium product, the apartments will be refreshed and re-introduced to the market. The renovation and refurbishment is anticipated for completion by the end of 2018. Upon opening, the 1,015 room hotel will be the largest Mercure property in AccorHotels’ global portfolio.

Bedroom at what will be the Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites & Apartments

Olivier Granet, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels Middle East and Africa (MEA), said, “We are delighted to enter into another high-profile agreement with our existing and trusted partner to further elevate the Mercure brand within the United Arab Emirates with the largest Mercure hotel in our global network. The project presents AccorHotels with an unrivalled opportunity to further expand our portfolio at an iconic business and leisure destination while cementing our presence across the growing midmarket segment within the region.”

The Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites & Apartments is located on Sheikh Zayed Road and enjoys close proximity to major business and leisure attractions within the city including Dubai Media City, Mall of the Emirates, Emirates Golf Club, Knowledge Village and Dubai Internet City.

The upscale hotel and apartments will feature a mix of modern hotel suites alongside one and two bedroom apartments, as well as an all-day dining restaurant with a shisha lounge, two specialty restaurants, lobby lounge, health club, spa and swimming pool.

 As part of the extensive refurbishments, a new specialty restaurant will be incorporated into the hotel’s offerings. The renovated property will also cater towards corporate clientele with over 400 square meters of meeting room facilities.

