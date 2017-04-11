|
Construction of the exterior of the new-build
Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport has been completed.
The nine-level hotel, which now moves into its fitout phase, is on track to open in late June and will feature
136 guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, car parking, and an
integrated lobby and reception space.
“The completion of the
geometric-inspired building exterior marks a significant event in
the property’s construction and we’re thrilled to see this
landmark building taking shape,” said Mantra Group Area Manager
for Sydney, Neil McDonald. “Once open, the hotel will address Sydney’s real need for greater, and more contemporary, on-airport hotel accommodation.”
The restaurant and bar will serve a bold provincial
menu, featuring the finest regional NSW beef and
sustainably-sourced local seafood, served with local draught beer,
wines and handcrafted cocktails.
The new hotel
also has several sustainability measures under consideration
including solar panels, rain water storage tanks, electric car
charging station and bicycle facilities for staff and guests.
Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport is located
a short distance from the T2/T3 domestic terminals at 3 Ross Smith
Avenue.
With the addition of the new Mantra Hotel
at Sydney Airport, Mantra Group will operate eight properties in
Sydney and 128 globally.
