Construction of the exterior of the new-build Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport has been completed.

The nine-level hotel, which now moves into its fitout phase, is on track to open in late June and will feature 136 guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, car parking, and an integrated lobby and reception space.

“The completion of the geometric-inspired building exterior marks a significant event in the property’s construction and we’re thrilled to see this landmark building taking shape,” said Mantra Group Area Manager for Sydney, Neil McDonald. “Once open, the hotel will address Sydney’s real need for greater, and more contemporary, on-airport hotel accommodation.”

The restaurant and bar will serve a bold provincial menu, featuring the finest regional NSW beef and sustainably-sourced local seafood, served with local draught beer, wines and handcrafted cocktails.

The new hotel also has several sustainability measures under consideration including solar panels, rain water storage tanks, electric car charging station and bicycle facilities for staff and guests.

Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport is located a short distance from the T2/T3 domestic terminals at 3 Ross Smith Avenue.

With the addition of the new Mantra Hotel at Sydney Airport, Mantra Group will operate eight properties in Sydney and 128 globally.



