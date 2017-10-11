ONYX Hospitality to Operate and Develop YOO Collection and Yoo2 Hotels in Asia

Onyx Hospitality has entered an agreement with UK-based Yoo Hotels & Resorts to manage and further develop Yoo Collection and Yoo2 hotels across Asia.

The first Yoo hotels to be developed in Asia will be in Phuket and Bali, with both scheduled to open in 2019.

Douglas Martell, President & CEO, Onyx Hospitality Group, said, “As we continue expanding the reach of the Onyx Hospitality Group portfolio and entering new market segments and new destinations, we are excited to be in partnership with Yoo Hotels & Resorts to grow our footprint in the lifestyle hotels segment. We look forward to a mutual exchange of unique strengths, including Yoo’s design-led philosophy and our regional management expertise.”

The Yoo brand was created by property developer John Hitchcox and international designer Philippe Starck with a vision to “enrich lives with extraordinary living spaces”.

John Hitchcox, Chairman of the Yoo Group, said, “We are very excited about this partnership between Yoo Hotels & Resorts and Onyx Hospitality Group as it has created the perfect platform for operational excellence and growth of the Yoo brands across Asia Pacific. This expansion opportunity in some of the world’s fastest growing hotel markets will ensure that even more travellers will soon be able to experience Yoo’s unique designs and guest experiences.”

