ONYX Hospitality to Operate and Develop YOO Collection and Yoo2 Hotels in Asia

Onyx Hospitality has entered an agreement
with UK-based Yoo Hotels & Resorts to manage and further develop
Yoo Collection and Yoo2 hotels across Asia.
The first Yoo hotels to be
developed in Asia will be in Phuket and Bali, with both scheduled to open in
2019.
Douglas Martell, President & CEO, Onyx
Hospitality Group, said, “As we continue expanding the reach of
the Onyx Hospitality Group portfolio and entering new market
segments and new destinations, we are excited to be in partnership
with Yoo Hotels & Resorts to grow our footprint in the lifestyle
hotels segment. We look forward to a mutual exchange of unique
strengths, including Yoo’s design-led philosophy and our regional
management expertise.”
The Yoo brand was created by
property developer John Hitchcox and international
designer Philippe Starck with a vision to “enrich lives with
extraordinary living spaces”.
John Hitchcox, Chairman of
the Yoo Group, said, “We are very excited about this partnership
between Yoo Hotels & Resorts and Onyx Hospitality Group as it has
created the perfect platform for operational excellence and growth
of the Yoo brands across Asia Pacific. This expansion opportunity
in some of the world’s fastest growing hotel markets will ensure
that even more travellers will soon be able to experience Yoo’s
unique designs and guest experiences.”
