Qatar Airways Doubles Frequency to Prague, Warsaw and Helsinki

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to double the frequency of
flights to Prague, Warsaw and Helsinki.
Commencing mid-December, the airline will introduce
an extra daily flight on each of the routes to meet the growing
inbound and outbound travel demand by adding an Airbus A320
service, offering an additional 132 daily seats in both
directions.
The frequency increases, the latest in a number
of such upgrades across the Qatar Airways route network, come just
eight weeks after the airline launched its direct service to
Prague, Czech Republic, on its first anniversary of scheduled
service to Helsinki, Finland, and more than a year since the daily
service to Warsaw, Poland was upgraded to a wide-body Airbus A330
service.
Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways
Group Chief Executive, said, “Qatar Airways is delighted to
facilitate this increase in passenger demand by doubling our daily
frequencies to the popular destinations of Prague, Warsaw and
Helsinki. In line with our robust and expedited expansion plans,
these increase in frequencies will provide even greater choice to
our business and leisure passengers, who can connect seamlessly at
Hamad International Airport onwards to more than 150 global
destinations.”
Qatar Airways’ increase in frequency to
Helsinki means that the airline will serve the Nordic capital cities of
Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki with a total of 98
flights per week, to and from HIA. Alongside Helsinki’s current
Boeing 787 service, the cities of Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo
are also served with a fleet of Dreamliner aircraft.
The
additional frequencies to Prague, Helsinki and Warsaw will be
operated by Airbus A320, featuring 12 Business Class seats and 120
Economy Class seats, supplementing the current Airbus A320 service
to Prague, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner service to Helsinki and the
Airbus A330 service to Warsaw.
