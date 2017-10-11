Qatar Airways Doubles Frequency to Prague, Warsaw and Helsinki

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to double the frequency of flights to Prague, Warsaw and Helsinki.

Commencing mid-December, the airline will introduce an extra daily flight on each of the routes to meet the growing inbound and outbound travel demand by adding an Airbus A320 service, offering an additional 132 daily seats in both directions.

The frequency increases, the latest in a number of such upgrades across the Qatar Airways route network, come just eight weeks after the airline launched its direct service to Prague, Czech Republic, on its first anniversary of scheduled service to Helsinki, Finland, and more than a year since the daily service to Warsaw, Poland was upgraded to a wide-body Airbus A330 service.

Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said, “Qatar Airways is delighted to facilitate this increase in passenger demand by doubling our daily frequencies to the popular destinations of Prague, Warsaw and Helsinki. In line with our robust and expedited expansion plans, these increase in frequencies will provide even greater choice to our business and leisure passengers, who can connect seamlessly at Hamad International Airport onwards to more than 150 global destinations.”

Qatar Airways’ increase in frequency to Helsinki means that the airline will serve the Nordic capital cities of Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki with a total of 98 flights per week, to and from HIA. Alongside Helsinki’s current Boeing 787 service, the cities of Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo are also served with a fleet of Dreamliner aircraft.

The additional frequencies to Prague, Helsinki and Warsaw will be operated by Airbus A320, featuring 12 Business Class seats and 120 Economy Class seats, supplementing the current Airbus A320 service to Prague, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner service to Helsinki and the Airbus A330 service to Warsaw.

