PATA Extends CEO Contract for Three More Years

PATA has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer, Mario Hardy, for a period of three years commencing 1 January 2018.

Mario joined PATA in 2012 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 1 November 2014.

He is a past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PATA Foundation, a non-profit organisation with a focus on the protection of the environment, the conservation of culture and heritage, and support for education.

Mario also worked for 26 years in specialised aviation businesses with a focus upon data analytics and technology, occupying leadership roles in Montreal, Vancouver, London, Beijing and Singapore.

In 2016, he received an honorary Doctorate of Letters from Capilano University for his philanthropic work in Cambodia where he helped develop a school for underprivileged children and for his support in the development of a Community Based Tourism (CBT) project in Vietnam.

In January 2017, Mario graduated from the Singularity University, Executive Program on the subject of Exponential Technologies.

“I am delighted to have an opportunity to work with our outstanding management team in building upon the PATA successes of the past three years. We still face many challenges as a membership organisation but our determination to add value to the many benefits of PATA membership is being recognised in the public and private sectors. We shall continue with our primary mission of promoting sustainable and responsibly tourism development throughout the world as we encourage travel to, from and within the Asia Pacific region,” he said.

PATA's head office has been in Bangkok, Thailand since 1998.

