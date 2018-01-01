PATA Extends CEO Contract for Three More Years

|
PATA has extended the contract of Chief
Executive Officer, Mario Hardy, for a period of three years
commencing 1 January 2018.
Mario joined PATA in 2012 as Chief Operating Officer and
was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 1 November 2014.
He is a past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PATA Foundation, a
non-profit organisation with a focus on the protection of the environment, the conservation of culture and heritage, and support
for education.
Mario also worked for 26 years in specialised
aviation businesses with a focus upon data analytics and
technology, occupying leadership roles in Montreal, Vancouver,
London, Beijing and Singapore.
In 2016, he received an
honorary Doctorate of Letters from Capilano University for his
philanthropic work in Cambodia where he helped develop a school
for underprivileged children and for his support in the
development of a Community Based Tourism (CBT) project in Vietnam.
In January 2017, Mario graduated from the Singularity
University, Executive Program on the subject of Exponential Technologies.
“I am delighted to have
an opportunity to work with our outstanding management team in
building upon the PATA successes of the past three years. We still
face many challenges as a membership organisation but our
determination to add value to the many benefits of PATA membership
is being recognised in the public and private sectors. We shall
continue with our primary mission of promoting sustainable and
responsibly tourism development throughout the world as we
encourage travel to, from and within the Asia Pacific region,” he
said.
PATA's head office has been in Bangkok, Thailand
since 1998.
See also:
Macao Tourism Update - HD Video Interview with Fumihiro Sakakibara.
See other recent
news regarding:
PATA,
CEO.