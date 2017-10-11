ATPCO and SITA Join Forces to Provide Airline Industry with NDC Exchange

|
ATPCO and SITA have joined forces to provide the
airline industry with NDC Exchange, an industry-owned platform to
support the adoption of IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC)
for air fares and ancillary sales.
NDC Exchange is designed to provide simple and
cost-effective API connectivity for airlines and their partners to
facilitate data exchange. The service has already been
successfully piloted by several major international airlines,
including Air Canada and British Airways.
“Participating in NDC Exchange as the launch
pilot carrier provides an enormous amount of potential benefit to
Air Canada,” said Keith Wallis, Director of Global Product
Distribution for Air Canada. “Beyond the obvious technical
benefits of speed to market with an NDC-compliant API and the
ability to support multiple standards and schemas, Air Canada is
keenly interested in the community effect, whereby the benefit of
a distribution network of like-minded partners grows exponentially
with each new participant in NDC Exchange.”
NDC Exchange will facilitate the real-time
exchange of pricing, shopping and ancillary messages between
airlines, travel agents and aggregators. It will normalize
messages that use various versions of the NDC schemas. In
addition, it will translate messages that are based on non-NDC
schemas such as the Open Travel Alliance (OTA) XML schema.
Ilya Gutlin
(pictured), SITA President, Air Transport
Solutions, said, “NDC can be very disruptive for airline
distribution. While it offers exciting new opportunities in the
marketplace, it also presents new business and technical
challenges for airlines. SITA is teaming with ATPCO to provide an
air transport community solution that will facilitate NDC adoption
by reducing the complexity for airlines to establish and maintain
direct connections with travel agencies and travel management
companies.”
ATPCO and SITA are certified IATA NDC Capable IT
providers and the NDC Exchange has been given the Level 3 NDC
certification. This is the highest level of certification offered
by IATA and covers the full spectrum of order management and
shopping.
