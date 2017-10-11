Hyatt Signs Two New Hotels in Kanazawa, Japan

Hyatt has entered into a management agreement with ORIX Corporation for a Hyatt Centric hotel and Hyatt House hotel in Kanazawa, Japan’s north coast in the Hokuriku region.

The hotels, expected to open in mid-2020, will mark Hyatt’s first joint development and first Hyatt House hotel in Japan.

“We are delighted to announce the first Hyatt Centric and Hyatt House hotel combination in Japan,” said Hirohide Abe, senior vice president of Hyatt, Japan and Micronesia. “The opening of these hotels will allow us to meet the expectations of travelers from within Japan and abroad while providing the local community of Kanazawa with new concepts, products, and services that fit the personality of their beloved city.”

Hyatt Centric Kanazawa will occupy the entire 14-story left tower and will offer approximately 250 guestrooms, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, a fitness center, and meeting facilities.

Hyatt House Kanazawa, set to be the first Hyatt House hotel to open in Japan, will occupy floors three to seven of the 15-story right tower. The hotel will offer about 90 apartment-style suites equipped with kitchens for extended-stay and long-term guests, a gym, and a multi-purpose social space that includes a restaurant, a lounge, a bar, and a business center. Every suite will include a kitchen, dining table, sofa, and washing machine, and all other essentials needed to provide a modern home away from home experience.

Located next to JR Kanazawa Station, a key stop on Japan’s newest bullet train route, the hotels will provide convenient access to many of the country’s finest historical landmarks. Additionally, the hotels will be in close proximity to Kanazawa’s rich culture and history, including the city’s 16th century castle, sweeping traditional gardens, natural hot springs and expansive scenery.

