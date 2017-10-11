Hyatt Signs Two New Hotels in Kanazawa, Japan

|
Hyatt has entered into a management agreement
with ORIX Corporation for a Hyatt Centric hotel and Hyatt House
hotel in Kanazawa, Japan’s north coast in the Hokuriku region.
The hotels, expected to open in mid-2020, will
mark Hyatt’s first joint development and first Hyatt House hotel
in Japan.
“We are delighted to announce the first Hyatt
Centric and Hyatt House hotel combination in Japan,” said Hirohide
Abe, senior vice president of Hyatt, Japan and Micronesia. “The
opening of these hotels will allow us to meet the expectations of
travelers from within Japan and abroad while providing the local
community of Kanazawa with new concepts, products, and services
that fit the personality of their beloved city.”
Hyatt Centric Kanazawa will occupy the entire
14-story left tower and will offer approximately 250 guestrooms, a
restaurant, a rooftop bar, a fitness center, and meeting
facilities.
Hyatt House Kanazawa, set to be the first Hyatt
House hotel to open in Japan, will occupy floors three to seven of
the 15-story right tower. The hotel will offer about 90
apartment-style suites equipped with kitchens for extended-stay
and long-term guests, a gym, and a multi-purpose social space that
includes a restaurant, a lounge, a bar, and a business center.
Every suite will include a kitchen, dining table, sofa, and
washing machine, and all other essentials needed to provide a
modern home away from home experience.
Located next to JR Kanazawa Station, a key
stop on Japan’s newest bullet train route, the hotels will provide
convenient access to many of the country’s finest historical
landmarks. Additionally, the hotels will be in close proximity to
Kanazawa’s rich culture and history, including the city’s 16th
century castle, sweeping traditional gardens, natural hot springs
and expansive scenery.
See also:
The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - HD Video Interview with Mr. John R.
Rolfs, General Manager and also:
Serviced Apartments and Hotels - HD Video Interview with Martin
Fluck, Oakwood Asia Pacific.
See other recent
news regarding:
Hyatt,
Japan.