Airbus Corporate Jets Receives A319neo Order

|
Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has received a new
A319neo order from an undisclosed customer in Asia that is
trading up from a traditional business jet.
With the ability to fly eight passengers 6,750
nm/12,500 km or 15 hours, the ACJ319neo will bring much of the
world within nonstop range.
Deliveries of the ACJ319neo will start in the
second quarter of 2019.
“The ACJ320neo Family capitalises on the trend
toward larger cabins in top-of-the-line business jets, while
giving customers even more intercontinental range and efficiency
in what is already a popular and airline-reliable performer,” said
Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, John Leahy.
More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in
service on every continent, including Antarctica.
This latest order means that new and existing customers
have now placed a total of nine orders – three ACJ319neo and six
ACJ320neo - for the new ACJ320 family.
Customers include Acropolis Aviation,
Comlux, K5 Aviation and undisclosed clients.
See also:
Business Jets: Dassault Falcon Jets - HD Video Interview with President Asia
Pacific.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
ACJ,
Airbus Corporate Jets.