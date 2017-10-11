Airbus Corporate Jets Receives A319neo Order

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has received a new A319neo order from an undisclosed customer in Asia that is trading up from a traditional business jet.

With the ability to fly eight passengers 6,750 nm/12,500 km or 15 hours, the ACJ319neo will bring much of the world within nonstop range.

Deliveries of the ACJ319neo will start in the second quarter of 2019.

“The ACJ320neo Family capitalises on the trend toward larger cabins in top-of-the-line business jets, while giving customers even more intercontinental range and efficiency in what is already a popular and airline-reliable performer,” said Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, John Leahy.

More than 180 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica.

This latest order means that new and existing customers have now placed a total of nine orders – three ACJ319neo and six ACJ320neo - for the new ACJ320 family.

Customers include Acropolis Aviation, Comlux, K5 Aviation and undisclosed clients.

