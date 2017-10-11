IATA-WCO Collaboration to Improve Air Cargo Efficiency and Security

|
IATA’s Cargo-XML messaging standard has been fully
integrated into World Customs Organization’s Cargo Targeting System (WCO CTS), a risk
assessment tool available to WCO member countries worldwide.
The integration of Cargo-XML in the WCO CTS
enables electronic communication between airlines and customs
authorities using the IATA Cargo-XML standards format. This will
make communication simpler and more effective, and facilitate more
accurate risk assessments by customs authorities using the WCO CTS
application to capture advance electronic cargo manifest
information.
"Simplifying processes, enhancing efficiency;
and maximizing safety and security are in everybody's
interest--shippers, border authorities and airlines," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.
"Collaboration is critical. And the integration of Cargo-XML into
WCO CTS is the latest example of the positive results that can be
achieved. About a third of the value of goods traded across
borders are transported by air. We look forward to the further
expansion of our vital work with the WCO in support of efficient
world trade."
IATA’s Cargo-XML eliminates the constraints
posed by the traditional Cargo Interchange Message Procedures
(Cargo-IMP) standard and is designed to promote broader and
seamless data interfaces.
Kunio Mikuriya, WCO Secretary General, said,
"Effective electronic data exchange is integral for Customs
authorities to build accurate risk assessments of cargo shipments.
Integrating Cargo-XML into the WCO CTS will allow customs
authorities using this tool to easily access detailed information
about shipments, profile these shipments and identify those
presenting a high-risk. Using standardized and quality information
is key to enhancing security, expedite customs clearance,
optimize customs resources and facilitate global trade."
See other recent
news regarding:
IATA,
Cargo,
Freight.