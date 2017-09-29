[HD video and podcast below] Exclusive HD video interview with Nanang Prasetya Aditama, Specialty Sous Chef Gastronomy, 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok.

In this interview, filmed in Nimitr Restaurant on 29 September 2017, we ask Chef Nanang about his passion for cooking and how he is enjoying his recent move to Bangkok, Thailand.

We discuss Chef Nanang's background, how he has ended up working in Bangkok, how Indonesia influences his cooking, and the type of food that Nimitr Restaurant serves.

We also discuss what the most popular dishes at Nimitr are, what Chef Nanang has learned from Thai cuisine and what his favourite Thai dishes are. All that and much, much more in the video and podcast below.

Nimitr Restaurant at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok - Interview with Chef Nanang

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

