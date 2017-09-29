Nimitr Restaurant at
137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok - Interview with Chef
Nanang
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive HD video interview with Nanang Prasetya
Aditama, Specialty Sous Chef Gastronomy, 137 Pillars Suites &
Residences Bangkok.
In this interview, filmed in Nimitr
Restaurant on 29 September 2017, we ask Chef Nanang about his
passion for cooking and how he is enjoying his recent move to
Bangkok, Thailand.
We discuss Chef Nanang's background, how he has
ended up working in Bangkok, how
Indonesia influences his cooking, and the type of food that Nimitr
Restaurant serves.
We also discuss what the most popular dishes at
Nimitr are, what Chef Nanang
has learned from Thai cuisine and what his favourite Thai dishes
are. All that and much, much more in the
video and podcast below.
