Christian Oliver H. Zunk Joins akyra Thonglor Bangkok as GM

|
Christian Oliver H. Zunk has been appointed as
General Manager of the akyra Thonglor Bangkok.
The boutique hotel, located in the Eight
Thonglor complex on Sukhumvit Soi 55, soft opened in December
2016.
“Christian comes to us with an impressive track
record, one that I trust will be suited to guide akyra Thonglor
Bangkok through this transitionary period as we take over and
rebrand a contemporary property right in the heart of my favorite
neighborhood in Bangkok - Thonglor,” said AHG founder and Managing
Director, Anchalika Kijkanakorn.
This is Christian’s third
senior management posting. He joins akyra from Anantara Golden
Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai, where he worked for
nearly five years. Before that he helmed another high-end
boutique resort in Abu Dhabi.
In his 22 years of
professional experience, the hotel business school graduate and
state-certified Hotel Manager has worked with Forte, Sofitel, and
Kempinski hotels across his native Germany, as well as stints with
Four Seasons in New York and Hawaii.
“I am excited to
return to the vibrant Thai capital and welcome the opportunity to
work with a dynamic hospitality group like Akaryn,” said Mr. Zunk.
“The akyra Thonglor Bangkok has a great location and design going for
it already. I look forward to bringing my hotel re-branding
experience to elevate the urban hotel to be the best in the most
happening enclave in Bangkok.”
