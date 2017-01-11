Christian Oliver H. Zunk Joins akyra Thonglor Bangkok as GM

Christian Oliver H. Zunk has been appointed as General Manager of the akyra Thonglor Bangkok.

The boutique hotel, located in the Eight Thonglor complex on Sukhumvit Soi 55, soft opened in December 2016.

“Christian comes to us with an impressive track record, one that I trust will be suited to guide akyra Thonglor Bangkok through this transitionary period as we take over and rebrand a contemporary property right in the heart of my favorite neighborhood in Bangkok - Thonglor,” said AHG founder and Managing Director, Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

This is Christian’s third senior management posting. He joins akyra from Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai, where he worked for nearly five years. Before that he helmed another high-end boutique resort in Abu Dhabi.

In his 22 years of professional experience, the hotel business school graduate and state-certified Hotel Manager has worked with Forte, Sofitel, and Kempinski hotels across his native Germany, as well as stints with Four Seasons in New York and Hawaii.

“I am excited to return to the vibrant Thai capital and welcome the opportunity to work with a dynamic hospitality group like Akaryn,” said Mr. Zunk. “The akyra Thonglor Bangkok has a great location and design going for it already. I look forward to bringing my hotel re-branding experience to elevate the urban hotel to be the best in the most happening enclave in Bangkok.”



