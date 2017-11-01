TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 1 Nov 2017
United Airlines Adds Tools to App

United Airlines has upgraded its mobile app so that customers can now change and cancel flights in the app, add their MileagePlus and United Club cards to the Apple Wallet and access other helpful travel tools.

 The airline also recently updated the app to allow customers to access boarding passes for 19 other carriers through its mobile app.

"Every day 800,000 customers rely on our mobile app to book reservations, view flight statuses, check-in and access a variety of other handy travel tools we've made available through our app," said Linda Jojo, chief digital officer at United. "We're constantly making updates to the app that help our customers manage their travel with us at the touch of a finger and access even more information about their flights as quickly and conveniently as possible."

United Airlines Boeing 787-8 reg: N20904. Click to enlarge.

App users can now select the option to either cancel or change flights under reservations details, and follow the steps to confirmation. As this new feature debuts, certain reservations, such as reservations purchased through third parties, will continue to united.com to allow customers to make changes. Support for more reservations to be completed in the app is expected to continue to expand in the coming weeks.

United will also now allow customers to store their United Club card and MileagePlus card in the Apple Wallet. Adding these cards to the wallet will ensure customers always have their information handy when making reservations and checking into United Clubs. United Club members will still scan their boarding passes to access United Club locations before their flight. Members who do not have their MileagePlus number tied to their boarding pass will be able to show their electronic card, along with a same-day boarding pass for United Club access. To add these cards to the wallet, users must be logged into their MileagePlus account in the app, select United Clubs and/or MileagePlus section and then select the "Add to Apple Wallet" icon located under the digital card.

The new 'Track my bags' tool is currently in beta and is designed to allow customers to follow their bags throughout all the critical points of their journey. With this new capability, customers will be able to see real-time updates of when the bag has been loaded onto a flight, unloaded from the flight and when it is available at baggage claim and at what belt.

The carrier is also introducing a new feature for users whose devices are compatible with Apple's 3D touch capability. Customers will now be able to utilize Apple's 3D touch to instantly navigate from their iPhone's home screen to book a flight, check-in and view their flight status in the app.

Latest Travel News
