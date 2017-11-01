United Airlines Adds Tools to App

|
United Airlines has upgraded its mobile app so
that customers can now change and cancel flights in the app, add
their MileagePlus and United Club cards to the Apple Wallet and
access other helpful travel tools.
The airline also recently updated the app
to allow customers to
access boarding passes for 19 other carriers through its
mobile app.
"Every day 800,000 customers rely on our mobile
app to book reservations, view flight statuses, check-in and
access a variety of other handy travel tools we've made available
through our app," said Linda Jojo, chief digital officer at
United. "We're constantly making updates to the app that help our
customers manage their travel with us at the touch of a finger and
access even more information about their flights as quickly and
conveniently as possible."
App users can now select the option to either
cancel or change flights under reservations details, and follow
the steps to confirmation. As this new feature debuts, certain
reservations, such as reservations purchased through third
parties, will continue to united.com to allow
customers to make changes. Support for more reservations to be
completed in the app is expected to continue to expand in the coming weeks.
United will also now
allow customers to store their United Club card and MileagePlus
card in the Apple Wallet. Adding these cards to the wallet will
ensure customers always have their information handy when making
reservations and checking into United Clubs. United Club members
will still scan their boarding passes to access United Club
locations before their flight. Members who do not have their MileagePlus number tied to their boarding pass will be able to
show their electronic card, along with a same-day boarding pass
for United Club access. To add these cards to the wallet, users
must be logged into their MileagePlus account in the app, select United Clubs and/or MileagePlus section and then select the "Add
to Apple Wallet" icon located under the digital card.
The new 'Track my
bags' tool is currently in beta and is designed to allow customers to follow their bags
throughout all the critical points of their journey. With this new
capability, customers will be able to see real-time updates of
when the bag has been loaded onto a flight, unloaded from the
flight and when it is available at baggage claim and at what belt.
The
carrier is also introducing a new feature for users whose devices
are compatible with Apple's 3D touch capability. Customers will
now be able to utilize Apple's 3D touch to instantly navigate from
their iPhone's home screen to book a flight, check-in and view
their flight status in the app.
See other recent
news regarding:
United Airlines,
App.