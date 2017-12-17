United Airlines Resumes San Francisco - Auckland Flights

|
United Airlines has resumed seasonal flights
between San Francisco and Auckland, New Zealand.
United will operate the SFO-AKL route six
days per week through 17 December 2017 and then daily through 22
March 2018.
United's SFO-AKL route is operated by its newest
aircraft, the Boeing 777-300ER featuring LED mood-lighting to complement sleep and
assist with time-zone changes as well as textured and softer touch
materials, which not only provide a more premium feel, but also
absorb aircraft noise and other sound within the cabin.
Each United Polaris seat offers direct access to the aisle,
180-degree flat-bed recline and up to 6 foot 6 inches of bed
space.
Throughout the 777-300ER aircraft, the cabin
interior is comprised of bespoke branding elements as well as
carpets, fabrics and wall laminates – that, like the United
Polaris seat, were specially designed for United, as well as
redesigned lavatories which include modern finishings and
farmhouse-style sinks.
"Together with our Joint Venture partner Air New
Zealand, United is excited to provide customers with convenient
travel options between the U.S. and New Zealand," said John Gebo,
senior vice president of alliances for United. "New Zealand's
summer season is a popular time for travelers to enjoy New
Zealand, and we are pleased to offer the larger Boeing 777-300ER
aircraft and the all-new United Polaris business class seat for
our customers traveling between San Francisco and Auckland."
