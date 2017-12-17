United Airlines Resumes San Francisco - Auckland Flights

United Airlines has resumed seasonal flights between San Francisco and Auckland, New Zealand.

United will operate the SFO-AKL route six days per week through 17 December 2017 and then daily through 22 March 2018.

United's SFO-AKL route is operated by its newest aircraft, the Boeing 777-300ER featuring LED mood-lighting to complement sleep and assist with time-zone changes as well as textured and softer touch materials, which not only provide a more premium feel, but also absorb aircraft noise and other sound within the cabin.

Each United Polaris seat offers direct access to the aisle, 180-degree flat-bed recline and up to 6 foot 6 inches of bed space.

Throughout the 777-300ER aircraft, the cabin interior is comprised of bespoke branding elements as well as carpets, fabrics and wall laminates – that, like the United Polaris seat, were specially designed for United, as well as redesigned lavatories which include modern finishings and farmhouse-style sinks.

"Together with our Joint Venture partner Air New Zealand, United is excited to provide customers with convenient travel options between the U.S. and New Zealand," said John Gebo, senior vice president of alliances for United. "New Zealand's summer season is a popular time for travelers to enjoy New Zealand, and we are pleased to offer the larger Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and the all-new United Polaris business class seat for our customers traveling between San Francisco and Auckland."



See other recent news regarding: United Airlines, San Francisco, Auckland, New Zealand.