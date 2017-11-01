Thai Airways Takes Delivery of Second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Thai Airways has taken delivery of its second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, royally bestowed the name “PHROM BURI” under aircraft registration No. HS-TWB.

Thai Airways’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines and has a total of 298 seats in a two-class cabin that consist of 30 Royal Silk Class seats that can recline 180-degrees to full-flat bed and 268 Economy Class seats.

Special features include wider windows and electromagnetic windows shades.

Thai Airways will operate its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on roundtrip flights from Bangkok to Singapore until 30 November 2017, then to and from Bangkok to Auckland, New Zealand beginning on 16 November 2017 and Bangkok to Taipei, Taiwan starting on 1 December 2017 onwards.



