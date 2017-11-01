Thai Airways Takes Delivery of Second Boeing
787-9 Dreamliner
Thai Airways has taken delivery of its second
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, royally bestowed the name “PHROM
BURI” under aircraft registration No. HS-TWB.
Thai Airways’ Boeing 787-9
Dreamliner is equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines and
has a total of 298 seats in a two-class cabin that consist of 30
Royal Silk Class seats that can recline 180-degrees to full-flat
bed and 268 Economy Class seats.
Special features include wider
windows and electromagnetic windows shades.
Thai Airways will
operate its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on roundtrip flights from
Bangkok to Singapore until 30 November 2017, then to and from
Bangkok to Auckland, New Zealand beginning on 16 November 2017 and
Bangkok to Taipei, Taiwan starting on 1 December 2017 onwards.