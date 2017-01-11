New GM at Sunway Hotel Hanoi

|
Atsushi 'Leslie' Chiyoma has been appointed as General Manager
of the Sunway Hotel Hanoi in Vietnam.
Drawing on close to three decades of hospitality industry
experience, Leslie is responsible for the operations at Sunway's
145-room hotel, located on the fringe of Hanoi's famed French
Quarter of Pham Dinh Ho Street.
A Japanese natiional, Leslie joins Sunway Hotel Hanoi after
seven years as a Revenue Performance Consultant
with Singapore-based TSA. He consulted and
managed a portfolio of hotels across multi-national
channels in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Prior to that,
Leslie served as Director of Sales & Marketing at the Grand
Millennium Hotel Kuala Lumpur and at the Allamanda Laguna Phuket,
Laguna Holiday Club Resort and Laguna Phuket Holiday Residences in
Thailand.
He also worked as Area Director of Sales for the Plaza Athenee Bangkok Royal Meridien, Le Meridien Khao Lak in Thailand
and the Le Meridien Angkok in Siem Reap, Cambodia.
Leslie has also
held numerous senior level sales and marketing roles at Le Meridien
Hotels & Resorts' Asia Pacific Regional Office, The Strings Hotel
in Tokyo, Melia Bali Resort & Villa, Shangri-La's Bali Dynasty
Resort, Inter-Continental Hotel Singapore and Shangri-La Hotels in
Jakarta and Fiji.
"We believe Leslie's
expertise and broad industry experience, particularly in revenue
management will be invaluable to Sunway as we continue to grow and
distinguish ourselves in Hanoi. We wish him every success as he
takes on his new role," said Albert Cheong, CEO & Group General
Manager of Sunway Hotels & Resorts.
Leslie graduated with a law degree from Waseda
University in Tokyo, Japan.
