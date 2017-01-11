New GM at Sunway Hotel Hanoi

Atsushi 'Leslie' Chiyoma has been appointed as General Manager of the Sunway Hotel Hanoi in Vietnam.

Drawing on close to three decades of hospitality industry experience, Leslie is responsible for the operations at Sunway's 145-room hotel, located on the fringe of Hanoi's famed French Quarter of Pham Dinh Ho Street.

A Japanese natiional, Leslie joins Sunway Hotel Hanoi after seven years as a Revenue Performance Consultant with Singapore-based TSA. He consulted and managed a portfolio of hotels across multi-national channels in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Prior to that, Leslie served as Director of Sales & Marketing at the Grand Millennium Hotel Kuala Lumpur and at the Allamanda Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Resort and Laguna Phuket Holiday Residences in Thailand.

He also worked as Area Director of Sales for the Plaza Athenee Bangkok Royal Meridien, Le Meridien Khao Lak in Thailand and the Le Meridien Angkok in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Leslie has also held numerous senior level sales and marketing roles at Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts' Asia Pacific Regional Office, The Strings Hotel in Tokyo, Melia Bali Resort & Villa, Shangri-La's Bali Dynasty Resort, Inter-Continental Hotel Singapore and Shangri-La Hotels in Jakarta and Fiji.

"We believe Leslie's expertise and broad industry experience, particularly in revenue management will be invaluable to Sunway as we continue to grow and distinguish ourselves in Hanoi. We wish him every success as he takes on his new role," said Albert Cheong, CEO & Group General Manager of Sunway Hotels & Resorts.

Leslie graduated with a law degree from Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan.



