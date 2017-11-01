Sawanee Areephan Appointed GM of Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair Bangkok

Ms. Sawanee Areephan has been appointed General Manager of Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair Bangkok.

Ms. Sawanee Areephan has many years of experience working for leading international hotel companies in Thailand, Dubai and Malaysia.

Sawanee joined Royal Orchid Sheraton Bangkok in 1997 before moving to Sheraton Deira Hotel in Dubai and Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

In late 2011, Sawanee was invited back to Thailand for the opening and brand conversion project of The Naka Island, Phuket where she held the position of Hotel Manager, before joining W Bangkok in the same position.

Prior to joining Marriott International, Sawanee held the position of General Manager at Le Méridien Koh Samui Resort & Spa.

Sawanee earned a Bachelor of Art in French and English program from Silpakorn University and extended a course at Cornell University, USA. Sawanee earned the “Starwood President’s Award” in 2007.

