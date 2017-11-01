Sawanee Areephan Appointed GM of Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair Bangkok

|
Ms. Sawanee Areephan has been appointed General
Manager of Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair Bangkok.
Ms. Sawanee Areephan has many years of
experience working for leading international hotel companies in
Thailand, Dubai and Malaysia.
Sawanee joined Royal Orchid Sheraton
Bangkok in 1997 before moving to Sheraton Deira Hotel in Dubai and
Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
In late 2011, Sawanee was invited back to
Thailand for the opening and brand conversion project of The Naka
Island, Phuket where she held the position of Hotel Manager,
before joining W Bangkok in the same position.
Prior to
joining Marriott International, Sawanee held the position of
General Manager at Le Méridien Koh Samui Resort & Spa.
Sawanee earned a
Bachelor of Art in French and English program from Silpakorn
University and extended a course at Cornell University, USA. Sawanee earned
the “Starwood President’s Award” in 2007.
