Qatar Airways Upgrades Maldives Flights with Airbus A350

|
Qatar Airways has become the first airline to
fly the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 to the Maldives.
The airline has upgraded its current
double-daily A330 service to an A350, with the first A350
beginning operations on Tuesday and the second A350 service
joining shortly afterwards on 3 November.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are proud to be the first
airline to fly our Airbus A350 to the Maldives. As one of the
airline’s most in-demand destinations, we are delighted to be
upgrading our aircraft and providing our passengers with the
ultimate comfort and services on board one of the most
technologically innovative aircraft in the sky.”
Qatar Airways first launched
service to the Maldives in December 2001. The airline operated the
service using an A330 aircraft, which features 30 seats in
Business Class and 275 in Economy Class.
Qatar Airways was
the global launch customer of the Airbus A350 in January 2015. The
award-winning airline has the largest fleet of this aircraft type
of any airline in the world and currently operates 19 A350
aircraft across its global network to destinations, including
Adelaide, Brussels, Geneva, Singapore and Tokyo. It was also the first
airline to fly the A350 to the United States and to Australia.
The Airbus A350 aircraft features a total of 283
seats, with 36 Business class seats and 247 in Economy Class.
See other recent
news regarding:
Qatar Airways,
Qatar,
Maldives,
A350.