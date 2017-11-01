Oriental Residence Bangkok - Interview with
Sukamal Mondal, General Manager
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive interview with Mr. Sukamal Mondal, General
Manager of the Oriental Residence Bangkok on Wireless Road in the
heart of Thailand's capital city.
In this interview, filmed at the hotel on 27
October 2017, we ask Mr. Mondal how business has been in the year
since we
last interviewed him. He tells us how RevPAR and Occupancy rates
have been this year when compared with in 2016 and what targets
the Oriental Residence has for 2018. We also discuss markets,
which countries the Oriental Residence is focusing on and what
trends Mr. Mondal is seeing develop.
Mr. Mondal shares his views on travel trade
shows vs roadshows, what plans the property has for 2018 and how
airbnb is affecting business and what needs to be done to level
this interesting playing field.
You will also discover when the new
Executive Chef is going to join the property, where he's from and
when he will launch his new menu plus much, much more in the video
and podcast below.
Exclusive Interview with
Oriental Residence Bangkok - October 2017