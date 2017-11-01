Oriental Residence Bangkok - Interview with Sukamal Mondal, General Manager

[HD video and podcast below] Exclusive interview with Mr. Sukamal Mondal, General Manager of the Oriental Residence Bangkok on Wireless Road in the heart of Thailand's capital city. In this interview, filmed at the hotel on 27 October 2017, we ask Mr. Mondal how business has been in the year since we last interviewed him. He tells us how RevPAR and Occupancy rates have been this year when compared with in 2016 and what targets the Oriental Residence has for 2018. We also discuss markets, which countries the Oriental Residence is focusing on and what trends Mr. Mondal is seeing develop. Mr. Mondal shares his views on travel trade shows vs roadshows, what plans the property has for 2018 and how airbnb is affecting business and what needs to be done to level this interesting playing field. You will also discover when the new Executive Chef is going to join the property, where he's from and when he will launch his new menu plus much, much more in the video and podcast below. Exclusive Interview with Oriental Residence Bangkok - October 2017 PODCAST Your browser does not support this audio element. See also: HD Video Interview with Sukamal Mondal, General Manager of Oriental Residence Bangkok (August 2016) as well as other: HD Videos and Podcasts.

