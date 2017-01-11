Marina Mandarin Singapore Appoints Eileen Khew as DOSM

The 575-room Marina Mandarin Singapore has appointed Eileen Khew as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Eileen has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

She joins Marina Mandarin Singapore following a successful four years as Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Far East Hospitality, where she led strategic sales, marketing and revenue generation efforts for Far East Organization's three key hotels in Singapore - Orchard Parade Hotel, The Elizabeth Singapore, and The Quincy Hotel.

"I am delighted to have Eileen on the team," said Melvin Lim, General Manager of Marina Mandarin Singapore. "I am confident that with her leadership experience and intimate knowledge of the industry, she will do well in driving the Sales & Marketing team towards achieving business objectives while strengthening the competitive position of Marina Mandarin Singapore as a leading hotel in the Marina Bay area."

Marina Mandarin Singapore is managed by Meritus Hotels & Resorts.

