Marina Mandarin Singapore Appoints Eileen Khew as DOSM

The 575-room Marina Mandarin Singapore has
appointed Eileen Khew as Director of Sales & Marketing.
Eileen has
over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry.
She joins Marina Mandarin Singapore following a successful
four years as Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Far East
Hospitality, where she led strategic sales, marketing and revenue
generation efforts for Far East Organization's three key hotels in
Singapore - Orchard Parade Hotel, The Elizabeth Singapore, and
The Quincy Hotel.
"I am delighted to have Eileen on the
team," said Melvin Lim, General Manager of Marina Mandarin
Singapore. "I am confident that with her leadership experience and
intimate knowledge of the industry, she will do well in driving
the Sales & Marketing team towards achieving business objectives
while strengthening the competitive position of Marina Mandarin
Singapore as a leading hotel in the Marina Bay area."
Marina Mandarin Singapore is managed by Meritus Hotels & Resorts.
