Jeju Air Orders Three Boeing 737-800s

Jeju Air has ordered three Boeing 737-800s, valued at nearly $300 million at current list prices.

The aircraft are the first directly purchased from Boeing and will fuel the airline's continued expansion within Asia's rapidly growing air travel market.

"This acquisition is a major step in our growth strategy," said Ken Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Jeju Air. "We fully understand the benefits of owning and operating airplanes, which is what drove our decision to purchase these airplanes. We are confident that this order will enable Jeju Air to further strengthen our position as a leading low-cost carrier in Northeast Asia."

The carrier currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 26 Next-Generation 737-800s.

"We are honored to partner with Jeju Air as they continue to strengthen their presence in the competitive Northeast Asian market," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "This order is a testament of the market-leading efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort of the 737. We look forward to introducing additional 737s to Jeju Air's expanding fleet."

Jeju Air, based in South Korea was established as Korea's first low-cost carrier in 2005 and launched operations in 2006. The carrier currently serves 40 domestic and international routes with approximately 150 daily flights.

