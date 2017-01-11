Jeju Air Orders Three Boeing 737-800s

|
Jeju Air has ordered three Boeing 737-800s,
valued at nearly $300 million at current list prices.
The aircraft are the first directly purchased
from Boeing and will fuel the airline's continued expansion within
Asia's rapidly growing air travel market.
"This acquisition is a major step in our growth
strategy," said Ken Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Jeju Air. "We
fully understand the benefits of owning and operating airplanes,
which is what drove our decision to purchase these airplanes. We
are confident that this order will enable Jeju Air to further
strengthen our position as a leading low-cost carrier in Northeast
Asia."
The carrier currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 26
Next-Generation 737-800s.
"We are honored to partner with
Jeju Air as they continue to strengthen their presence in the
competitive Northeast Asian market," said Ihssane Mounir, senior
vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes. "This order is a testament of the market-leading
efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort of the 737. We look
forward to introducing additional 737s to Jeju Air's expanding
fleet."
Jeju Air, based in South Korea was established as
Korea's first low-cost carrier in 2005 and launched operations in
2006. The carrier currently serves 40 domestic and international
routes with approximately 150 daily flights.
