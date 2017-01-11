Hyatt Signs First Centric Hotel in Australia

Hyatt has signed a management agreement with Elizabeth Tasmania Pty Ltd. for a Hyatt Centric hotel in Hobart, the capital city of Tasmania, Australia.

The 221-room hotel will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Australia, and will include one restaurant, a bar and meeting facilities.

The Hyatt Centric Hobart will be located close to the Hobart Waterfront.

“We are delighted to be working with Elizabeth Tasmania Pty Ltd. to bring our first Hyatt Centric brand hotel to Australia,” said David Udell, group president – Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “The Hyatt Centric brand offers an upscale, cosmopolitan experience that was created for millennial-minded travelers. With hotels placed in the center of the world’s most unique destinations, this brand provides our guests with a launch pad to explore the best a city has to offer – which in the case of Hobart includes the breathtaking surrounding countryside.”

Elizabeth Tasmania has engaged a team of consultants to develop the new Hyatt Centric Hobart, including Hobart-based JAWS Architects and Sydney-based Dreamtime Australia Design.

With construction planned to start mid-2017, Hyatt Centric Hobart is expected to open in early 2019, joining Hyatt’s Australia portfolio of hotels including Park Hyatt Sydney, Park Hyatt Melbourne, Hyatt Hotel Canberra Grand Hyatt Melbourne, Hyatt Regency Sydney, Hyatt Regency Perth, and Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields.



