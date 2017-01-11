Hyatt Signs First Centric Hotel in Australia

|
Hyatt has signed a management agreement with
Elizabeth Tasmania Pty Ltd. for a Hyatt Centric hotel in Hobart,
the capital city of Tasmania, Australia.
The 221-room hotel will be the first Hyatt
Centric hotel in Australia, and will include one restaurant, a bar
and meeting facilities.
The Hyatt Centric Hobart will be located
close to the Hobart Waterfront.
“We
are delighted to be working with Elizabeth Tasmania Pty Ltd. to
bring our first Hyatt Centric brand hotel to Australia,” said
David Udell, group president – Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels
Corporation. “The Hyatt Centric brand offers an upscale,
cosmopolitan experience that was created for millennial-minded
travelers. With hotels placed in the center of the world’s most
unique destinations, this brand provides our guests with a launch pad to explore the best a city has to offer – which in the
case of Hobart includes the breathtaking surrounding countryside.”
Elizabeth Tasmania has engaged a
team of consultants to develop the new Hyatt Centric
Hobart, including Hobart-based JAWS Architects and Sydney-based
Dreamtime Australia Design.
With construction planned to start mid-2017, Hyatt Centric
Hobart is expected to open in early 2019, joining Hyatt’s
Australia portfolio of hotels including Park Hyatt Sydney, Park
Hyatt Melbourne, Hyatt Hotel Canberra Grand Hyatt Melbourne, Hyatt
Regency Sydney, Hyatt Regency Perth, and Hyatt Place Melbourne,
Essendon Fields.
See other recent
news regarding:
Hyatt,
Hobart,
Australia.