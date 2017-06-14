Dusit Thani Bangkok to Host Inaugural South East Asia Hotel Investors Summit

The Dusit Thani Bangkok has been chosen as the host hotel of the inaugural South East Asia Hotel Investors Summit (SEAHIS) which is scheduled to take place 13 – 14 June 2017.

Organised by HOFTEL, the event will build on the success of the recent Gulf and Indian Ocean Hotel Investors Summit (GIOHIS), which attracted 34 industry CEOs as speakers.

Around 200 participants are expected to attend the event with 18 hotel sector CEOs from Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong already lined up to speak in June.

“To host the first SEAHIS event is an honour and we are very much looking forward to welcoming delegates from all around the region,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit International. “At Dusit International, one area in which we aim to differentiate ourselves is education that’s integrated with the hospitality industry. Our aim is to strengthen the education system not just for us, but the whole industry, and hosting events such as SEAHIS, where industry specialists can exchange best practices, certainly helps us to achieve these aims.”



