Dusit Thani Bangkok to Host Inaugural South East Asia Hotel Investors Summit

|
The Dusit Thani Bangkok has been chosen as the
host hotel of the inaugural South East Asia Hotel Investors
Summit (SEAHIS) which is scheduled to take place 13 – 14 June
2017.
Organised by HOFTEL, the event will build
on the success of the recent Gulf and Indian Ocean Hotel Investors
Summit (GIOHIS), which attracted 34 industry CEOs as speakers.
Around 200 participants are expected to attend the
event with 18 hotel sector CEOs from
Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong already lined up to speak in
June.
“To host the first SEAHIS event is an honour and we
are very much looking forward to welcoming delegates from all
around the region,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit
International. “At Dusit International, one area in which we aim
to differentiate ourselves is education that’s integrated with the
hospitality industry. Our aim is to strengthen the education
system not just for us, but the whole industry, and hosting events
such as SEAHIS, where industry specialists can exchange best
practices, certainly helps us to achieve these aims.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Dusit,
Summit,
Bangkok.