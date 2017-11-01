Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin Appoints GM and DOSM

|
Franck Rodriguez has been appointed General
Manager of Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, while Usa
Boonchalakulkosol (pictured) has been appointed Director of Sales & Marketing
for the new resort, scheduled to open later this year.
The property will be Southeast Asia’s first
Holiday Inn water park resort and is located close to the shore of
Thailand’s Gulf coast, just two and a-half hours’ drive from
Bangkok, Thailand.
Mr. Rodriguez has more than two decades of
experience in the international hospitality industry, including
spells in London, Singapore, Shanghai and Bangkok. Prior to
rejoining IHG in 2016, Mr. Rodriguez served as Director of
Operations for The Unique Collection of Hotels & Resorts,
overseeing 27 properties. He then became General Manager of the
Holiday Inn Resort Benoa Bali and later, Area General Manager of
Holiday Inn Resorts Thailand.
“I am delighted to be taking on the role of
General Manager at the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin,” Mr
Rodriguez said. “With its unique setting within the
Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle, the resort is set to become hugely
popular with local and international visitors. We look forward to
welcoming guests and revealing our fantastic facilities to the
world when the resort opens its doors later this year.”
Ms. Usa is a Thai national with extensive
hospitality sales and marketing experience. Having worked with
major local and international hotel brands, including Amari,
Sheraton, Le Méridien and Alila, she became Director of Sales &
Marketing at the Holiday Inn Chiang Mai in 2010. Most
recently, she has been Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing for
Vana Nava Hua Hin & True Arena Hua Hin.
Located right next to the Vana Nava Hua Hin
Water Jungle, Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin is expected to become
a popular destination for families, as well as a prime location
for events. The resort will feature 300 rooms with mountain views
and sea views, a fully equipped Kid’s Club, one of the largest
ballrooms in Hua Hin and the region’s highest Vana Nava Sky Bar &
Restaurant and Observation Deck with panoramic views. Other
facilities include a restaurant, a spa and fitness centre, with
the additional attractions of Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle also
on guests’ doorstep.
