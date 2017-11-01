Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin Appoints GM and DOSM

Franck Rodriguez has been appointed General Manager of Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, while Usa Boonchalakulkosol (pictured) has been appointed Director of Sales & Marketing for the new resort, scheduled to open later this year. The property will be Southeast Asia’s first Holiday Inn water park resort and is located close to the shore of Thailand’s Gulf coast, just two and a-half hours’ drive from Bangkok, Thailand. Mr. Rodriguez has more than two decades of experience in the international hospitality industry, including spells in London, Singapore, Shanghai and Bangkok. Prior to rejoining IHG in 2016, Mr. Rodriguez served as Director of Operations for The Unique Collection of Hotels & Resorts, overseeing 27 properties. He then became General Manager of the Holiday Inn Resort Benoa Bali and later, Area General Manager of Holiday Inn Resorts Thailand. “I am delighted to be taking on the role of General Manager at the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin,” Mr Rodriguez said. “With its unique setting within the Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle, the resort is set to become hugely popular with local and international visitors. We look forward to welcoming guests and revealing our fantastic facilities to the world when the resort opens its doors later this year.” Ms. Usa is a Thai national with extensive hospitality sales and marketing experience. Having worked with major local and international hotel brands, including Amari, Sheraton, Le Méridien and Alila, she became Director of Sales & Marketing at the Holiday Inn Chiang Mai in 2010. Most recently, she has been Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing for Vana Nava Hua Hin & True Arena Hua Hin. Located right next to the Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle, Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin is expected to become a popular destination for families, as well as a prime location for events. The resort will feature 300 rooms with mountain views and sea views, a fully equipped Kid’s Club, one of the largest ballrooms in Hua Hin and the region’s highest Vana Nava Sky Bar & Restaurant and Observation Deck with panoramic views. Other facilities include a restaurant, a spa and fitness centre, with the additional attractions of Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle also on guests’ doorstep.

