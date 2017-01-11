Hong Kong Airlines Partners Hoi King Heen Cantonese Restaurant

Hoi King Heen, an award winning Chinese restaurant under the helm of Executive Chinese Chef Leung Fai Hung at the InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, has partnered Hong Kong Airlines. Chef Leung has crafted special co-branding menus featuring more than 15 of his signature dishes for business-class travellers on all Hong Kong Airlines flights departing from Hong Kong between January and November 2017. "Dining on a plane is different to eating on the ground," said Chef Leung. "The humidity is low at high altitude which affects the sensitivity of our taste buds, while the limited technology on a plane and the safety considerations of cooking restrict what can be prepared. I was particularly intrigued to create intense flavour pairings and special menus that combine a diverse selection of interesting dishes that can offset the impact, while enlivening the gustatory senses of passengers, so that they can enjoy specialties that are uniquely delicious in the skies.” The co-branding menus specially designed by Chef Leung, comprising starters, entrées and desserts, are authentic Cantonese dishes at heart but with added elements of sophistication. Business Class customers will be able to sample some of Hoi King Heen’s signature dishes including Braised Beef Brisket Stuffed in Pear; Steamed Spotted Garoupa Fish Ball with Pumpkin Sauce (pictured); and Deep-fried Chicken with Lemongrass, Ginger and Preserved Mandarin Orange Peel. “We are delighted to partner with Hoi King Heen to offer our business class customers a delicious selection of authentic Cantonese dishes,” said Mr. Christopher Birt, General Manager, Inflight Services of Hong Kong Airlines. “We care about our customers and their travel experiences by offering wholehearted service from the beginning of the journey and place great emphasis on the quality of our inflight catering. We aim to deliver a delicious culinary flight experience by bringing true flavours to the sky. Through the cooperation with Hoi King Heen, we are demonstrating the development and expansion of our business class market, and the enhancement of services to our customers. See also/span>: Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 as well as Colombian Chef in Singapore - Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at Artemis Grill.

See other recent news regarding: Hong Kong Airlines, Gourmet, Chef.