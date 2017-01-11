Hong Kong Airlines Partners Hoi King Heen Cantonese Restaurant

|
Hoi King Heen, an award winning Chinese
restaurant under the helm of Executive Chinese Chef Leung Fai Hung
at the InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, has partnered Hong
Kong Airlines.
Chef Leung has crafted special co-branding menus
featuring more than 15 of his signature dishes for business-class
travellers on all Hong Kong Airlines flights departing from Hong
Kong between January and November 2017.
"Dining on a plane is different to eating on the
ground," said Chef Leung. "The humidity is low at high altitude
which affects the sensitivity of our taste buds, while the limited
technology on a plane and the safety considerations of cooking
restrict what can be prepared. I was particularly intrigued to
create intense flavour pairings and special menus that combine a
diverse selection of interesting dishes that can offset the
impact, while enlivening the gustatory senses of passengers, so
that they can enjoy specialties that are uniquely delicious in the
skies.”
The co-branding menus specially designed by Chef
Leung, comprising starters, entrées and desserts, are authentic
Cantonese dishes at heart but with added elements of
sophistication.
Business Class
customers will be able to sample some of Hoi King Heen’s signature
dishes including Braised Beef Brisket Stuffed in Pear; Steamed
Spotted Garoupa Fish Ball with Pumpkin Sauce (pictured); and
Deep-fried Chicken with Lemongrass, Ginger and Preserved Mandarin
Orange Peel.
“We are delighted to partner with Hoi King Heen
to offer our business class customers a delicious selection of
authentic Cantonese dishes,” said Mr. Christopher Birt, General
Manager, Inflight Services of Hong Kong Airlines. “We care about
our customers and their travel experiences by offering
wholehearted service from the beginning of the journey and place
great emphasis on the quality of our inflight catering. We aim to
deliver a delicious culinary flight experience by bringing true flavours to the sky. Through the cooperation with Hoi King Heen,
we are demonstrating the development and expansion of our business
class market, and the enhancement of services to our customers.
