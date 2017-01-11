TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 11 January 2017
GKN Aerospace and Swedish MOD Extend Gripen RM12 Contract

GKN Aerospace has signed a three year contract extension worth over US$175 million, covering the technical product support, maintenance and parts supply for the Gripen RM12 Engines used in Sweden, Hungary, Czech Republic and Thailand.

The Performance Based Logistics (PBL) agreement, with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) extends the company’s existing work on this programme until 2020.

RM12 Engine engineer performing boroscope testing on the fan/compressor blade

GKN Aerospace has been a supplier of fighter engines to the Swedish Armed forces since 1930.

Since 2010 the company has committed to guarantee full availability of the RM12 engines and GKN Aerospace is the type certificate holder of the engine in Sweden.

The RM12 engine fleet has so far completed approximately 250,000 flight hours without any engine related serious incidents for the Gripen fighter aircraft.

Technical product support, maintenance, and parts supply will continue to be performed at GKN Aerospace’s facility in Trollhattan, Sweden.

Mike McCann, CEO GKN Aerospace Engine Systems, said, “GKN Aerospace is proud of our long-term support for Swedish Fighter aircraft and we appreciate that the FMV has extended the RM12 PBL-contract. GKN is looking forward to continuing to work together with the Swedish Armed Forces and the FMV and to further develop our relationship. We recognize and appreciate the continued confidence that the FMV has demonstrated in our team in placing this contract extension with us.”

