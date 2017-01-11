Finnair Signs New Full Content Agreement with Travelport

Travelport has signed a new full content agreement with Finnair.

As part of the agreement, Finnair has also chosen to deploy Travelport’s Rich Content and Branding merchandising solution, making it the 200th airline to go live in the system.

Under the full content agreement, Travelport-connected agencies in over 180 countries, servicing hundreds of millions of consumers around the world will have real-time access to its fares and inventory-through the Travel Commerce Platform enabling them to search, sell and book Finnair’s content.

Travelport Rich Content & Branding helps airlines display their branded fares and ancillary content in a graphically rich, visual way, allowing leisure and corporate agents to better understand the airlines’ brand proposition and sell more effectively.

Travelers are also able to benefit from this enhanced content directly when booking through online travel agencies who have implemented Travelport’s Universal API.

Finnair will also continue to utilize Travelport’s Digital Media Solutions and Travelport Sponsored Flights tool to send tailored offers to 250,000 travel agents and corporates across the globe to help drive additional bookings and revenues per seat.

Rogier Van Enk, Head of Commercial Strategy, Distribution and Data Science at Finnair said, “Travelport’s innovative merchandising capabilities will provide the platform for our business to better explain our value proposition to travel agents and grow sales. We are looking forward to this new chapter in our long-standing collaboration with Travelport.’’

Finnair's route network connects Asia, North America and the northern regions of Europe and beyond, through its hub at Helsinki Airport, carrying more than ten million passengers annually and connecting 17 cities in Asia with more than 60 destinations in Europe.

Derek Sharp, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Air Commerce at Travelport, said, “We are delighted that Finnair, a highly respected customer of ours, continues to recognize the value of our Travel Commerce Platform. With Rich Content & Branding, our airline customers are able to sell their products their way, in the intermediary channel, adding real value to their businesses.”



