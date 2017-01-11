Finnair Signs New Full Content Agreement with Travelport

|
Travelport has signed a new full content agreement
with Finnair.
As part of the agreement, Finnair has also chosen to deploy Travelport’s Rich Content and Branding
merchandising solution, making it the 200th airline to go live in
the system.
Under the full content agreement,
Travelport-connected agencies in over 180 countries, servicing
hundreds of millions of consumers around the world will have
real-time access to its fares and inventory-through the Travel
Commerce Platform enabling them to search, sell and book Finnair’s
content.
Travelport Rich Content & Branding helps airlines
display their branded fares and ancillary content in a graphically
rich, visual way, allowing leisure and corporate agents to better
understand the airlines’ brand proposition and sell more
effectively.
Travelers are also able to
benefit from this enhanced content directly when booking through
online travel agencies who have implemented Travelport’s Universal
API.
Finnair will also continue to utilize Travelport’s
Digital Media Solutions and Travelport Sponsored Flights tool to
send tailored offers to 250,000 travel agents and corporates
across the globe to help drive additional bookings and revenues
per seat.
Rogier Van Enk, Head of Commercial Strategy,
Distribution and Data Science at Finnair said, “Travelport’s
innovative merchandising capabilities will provide the platform
for our business to better explain our value proposition to travel
agents and grow sales. We are looking forward to this new chapter
in our long-standing collaboration with Travelport.’’
Finnair's route network connects Asia, North
America and the northern regions of Europe and beyond, through its
hub at Helsinki Airport, carrying more than ten million passengers
annually and connecting 17 cities in Asia with more than 60
destinations in Europe.
Derek Sharp, Senior Vice President and Managing Director,
Air Commerce at Travelport, said, “We are delighted that Finnair, a highly respected customer of
ours, continues to recognize the value of our Travel Commerce
Platform. With Rich Content & Branding, our airline customers are
able to sell their products their way, in the intermediary
channel, adding real value to their businesses.”
