Changi Airport in Singapore Opens T4

|
Changi Airport’s brand new Terminal 4 (T4)
opened on Tuesday by welcoming passengers of Cathay Pacific and
Korean Air.
As at 1700 hours on Tuesday, T4 had served 11 flights
and about 2,400 passengers. More than 80% of them used at least
one of the
Fast and Seamless Travel self-service options for
check-in, bag-drop, immigration and boarding. By the end of the
day, T4 had handled 19
arrival and departure flights carrying about 4,200 passengers.
Cathay Pacific and Korean Air are the first two of nine airlines
to be operating at Changi’s brand new terminal. On Thursday, 2
November 2017, Cebu Pacific Air and Spring Airlines will move to
their new Changi home, and then on Tuesday, 7 November 2017
AirAsia Group and Vietnam Airlines will also move into T4.
Mr Tan Lye Teck, Changi Airport Group’s
Executive Vice President for Airport Management said, “After five
years in the making, we are very happy to commence operations at
T4. The new terminal will increase Changi Airport’s capacity by
another 16 million passenger movements per annum (mppa), bringing
the total to 82 mppa. T4 is expected to handle about eight million
passenger movements in its first year of operation. More
importantly, we are now able to deliver an even better travel
experience to Changi’s passengers. Our operations teams will continue to keep a close
eye on the various systems to ensure that passengers enjoy a
seamless travel experience at T4. We look forward to welcoming the
other T4 airlines, which will start their operations progressively
on 2 and 7 November.”
The shops and restaurants at T4, comprising
well-loved local and international brands, were ready to welcome
passengers with their new retail concepts and offerings. Of the
81
outlets, 62 are retail and service outlets and 19 are F&B ones.
About a quarter of them are making their debut at Changi Airport.
At the new integrated Cosmetics & Perfumes and
Liquor & Tobacco stores operated by The Shilla Duty Free and DFS
respectively, passengers were pleasantly surprised with the new
convenience of being able to pay for all their purchases from the
two stores in a single transaction. Others were attracted by the
double volume retail outlets in the Departure Transit area, which
wowed passengers with their attractive frontage, some spanning
their entire 11-metre-high walls. Many passengers checked in early
so that they could explore the various offerings in the terminal,
including the different art displays and immersive LED walls.
One of the main attractions at T4 is the
Heritage Zone, with its facades of old Singapore shop houses, as
well as the row of F&B outlets exuding nostalgia through their
local delights and old-school furnishings. They serve up
well-loved traditional breakfast and snack items such as kaya
toast, mee siam and kopi. Passengers were also eager to try the
roti prata from the ‘live’ prata station, where the popular Indian
pancake is prepared by a chef right before their eyes.
“We have received very encouraging feedback from
passengers that the offerings curated for T4 are refreshing and
bring a new dimension to shopping and dining at Changi Airport.
Our commercial team has paid attention to bringing in innovative
concepts and new experiences for passengers spanning a range of
categories, from the ‘live’ cooking stations for prata and BBQ
pork, to the sampling of cocktail mixes and the test-flying of
drones. We will continue to work with our tenant partners to
create a fun, vibrant and positively surprising experience for
passengers and visitors at T4,” said Ms Teo Chew Hoon, CAG’s Group
Senior Vice President for Airside Concessions.
