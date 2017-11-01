TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 1 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Changi Airport in Singapore Opens T4

Changi Airport’s brand new Terminal 4 (T4) opened on Tuesday by welcoming passengers of Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.

As at 1700 hours on Tuesday, T4 had served 11 flights and about 2,400 passengers. More than 80% of them used at least one of the Fast and Seamless Travel self-service options for check-in, bag-drop, immigration and boarding. By the end of the day, T4 had handled 19 arrival and departure flights carrying about 4,200 passengers.

 Cathay Pacific and Korean Air are the first two of nine airlines to be operating at Changi’s brand new terminal. On Thursday, 2 November 2017, Cebu Pacific Air and Spring Airlines will move to their new Changi home, and then on Tuesday, 7 November 2017 AirAsia Group and Vietnam Airlines will also move into T4.

More than 80% of the passengers at T4 used at least one of the Fast and Seamless Travel self-service options for check-in, bag-drop, immigration and boarding. Picture supplied by Changi. Click to enlarge.

Mr Tan Lye Teck, Changi Airport Group’s Executive Vice President for Airport Management said, “After five years in the making, we are very happy to commence operations at T4. The new terminal will increase Changi Airport’s capacity by another 16 million passenger movements per annum (mppa), bringing the total to 82 mppa. T4 is expected to handle about eight million passenger movements in its first year of operation. More importantly, we are now able to deliver an even better travel experience to Changi’s passengers. Our operations teams will continue to keep a close eye on the various systems to ensure that passengers enjoy a seamless travel experience at T4. We look forward to welcoming the other T4 airlines, which will start their operations progressively on 2 and 7 November.”

The shops and restaurants at T4, comprising well-loved local and international brands, were ready to welcome passengers with their new retail concepts and offerings. Of the 81 outlets, 62 are retail and service outlets and 19 are F&B ones. About a quarter of them are making their debut at Changi Airport.

At the new integrated Cosmetics & Perfumes and Liquor & Tobacco stores operated by The Shilla Duty Free and DFS respectively, passengers were pleasantly surprised with the new convenience of being able to pay for all their purchases from the two stores in a single transaction. Others were attracted by the double volume retail outlets in the Departure Transit area, which wowed passengers with their attractive frontage, some spanning their entire 11-metre-high walls. Many passengers checked in early so that they could explore the various offerings in the terminal, including the different art displays and immersive LED walls.

One of the main attractions at T4 is the Heritage Zone, with its facades of old Singapore shop houses, as well as the row of F&B outlets exuding nostalgia through their local delights and old-school furnishings. They serve up well-loved traditional breakfast and snack items such as kaya toast, mee siam and kopi. Passengers were also eager to try the roti prata from the ‘live’ prata station, where the popular Indian pancake is prepared by a chef right before their eyes.

“We have received very encouraging feedback from passengers that the offerings curated for T4 are refreshing and bring a new dimension to shopping and dining at Changi Airport. Our commercial team has paid attention to bringing in innovative concepts and new experiences for passengers spanning a range of categories, from the ‘live’ cooking stations for prata and BBQ pork, to the sampling of cocktail mixes and the test-flying of drones. We will continue to work with our tenant partners to create a fun, vibrant and positively surprising experience for passengers and visitors at T4,” said Ms Teo Chew Hoon, CAG’s Group Senior Vice President for Airside Concessions.

See other recent news regarding: Changi, T4, Singapore.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com