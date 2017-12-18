TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 1 Nov 2017
Carlson Rezidor Appoints Gary Ye as Vice President Operations - China

Carlson Rezidor has appointed Gary Ye as Vice President Operations, China.

 Gary will join the company on 18 December 2017 and report directly to Katerina Giannouka, incoming president, Asia Pacific. He will also be a member of the Asia Pacific Executive Committee.

Gary Ye.

Based in the company’s Shanghai office, Gary will be responsible for spearheading the company’s hotel portfolio in China. Among his varied responsibilities - driving operational excellence to raise guest satisfaction levels and brand compliance, developing and implementing key strategies and services to elevate owner, employees and guest engagement and leading commercial resources to drive revenue and profitability.

“Gary’s vast experience in operations, marketing and quality assurance will play an integral role in continuing to strengthen and build our capabilities enabling us to further drive our growth strategy in China. As the company accelerates our China portfolio growth, we are confident that he will be a great asset to our overall leadership team with his profound knowledge of the China market,” said Robert Chessen, interim president, Asia Pacific.

A Chinese national, Gary brings with him a diverse 27-year hospitality career. Prior to his current appointment, Gary held senior roles in Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Greater China and SkySea Cruise Line.

 His previous roles include Area Manager for the Shanghai cluster of Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels, where he championed group hotel activities, developed future general managers and built business relationships with partners.

Gary graduated from He Hai University in Nanjing, China and obtained certification from Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne’s Corporate Management Program.

