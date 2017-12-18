Carlson Rezidor Appoints Gary Ye as Vice President Operations - China

|
Carlson Rezidor has appointed Gary
Ye as Vice President Operations, China.
Gary will join the
company on 18 December 2017 and report directly to Katerina
Giannouka, incoming president, Asia Pacific. He will also be a
member of the Asia Pacific Executive Committee.
Based in the company’s Shanghai office, Gary
will be responsible for spearheading the company’s hotel portfolio
in China. Among his varied responsibilities - driving operational
excellence to raise guest satisfaction levels and brand
compliance, developing and implementing key strategies and
services to elevate owner, employees and guest engagement and
leading commercial resources to drive revenue and profitability.
“Gary’s vast experience in operations, marketing
and quality assurance will play an integral role in continuing to
strengthen and build our capabilities enabling us to further drive
our growth strategy in China. As the company accelerates our China
portfolio growth, we are confident that he will be a great asset
to our overall leadership team with his profound knowledge of the
China market,” said Robert Chessen, interim president, Asia
Pacific.
A Chinese national, Gary brings with him a
diverse 27-year hospitality career. Prior to his current
appointment, Gary held senior roles in Hilton Worldwide,
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Greater China and SkySea
Cruise Line.
His previous roles include Area Manager for the
Shanghai cluster of Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels,
where he championed group hotel activities, developed future
general managers and built business relationships with partners.
Gary graduated from He Hai University in
Nanjing, China and obtained certification from Ecole hôtelière de
Lausanne’s Corporate Management Program.
